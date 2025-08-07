Countries rush to make deals to avoid Trump’s new tariffs as world economy braces for impact: Live updates
Tariffs on U.S. trading partners finally in full effect months after ‘Liberation Day’ announcement and ensuing turmoil and uncertainty
New tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have officially taken effect, with the president declaring just minutes before the deadline that billions of dollars are now "flowing" into the U.S. economy. The move doubles down on his trade war, introducing new rates between 10 and 41 percent on imported goods from more than 90 countries.
After a week-long delay, which pushed past his self-imposed 1 August deadline, the new rates came into force just after midnight on Thursday. Writing on Truth Social, Trump exclaimed in block capitals: “It’s midnight!!! Billions of dollars in tariffs are now flowing into the United States of America.”
The increase in import taxes on dozens of countries comes as the economic impact of his months-long tariff threats begins to visibly harm the U.S. economy. Americans are expected to pay an average of 18.3 percent more for imported goods – the highest rate since 1934, according to the Budget Lab at Yale, a non-partisan policy research center.
The Trump White House remains confident that businesses will increase investments and hiring, rebalancing the U.S. economy as a manufacturing powerhouse. However, signs of self-inflicted wounds emerge as companies and consumers brace for the impact of new taxes.
Trump tariffs: Full list of countries hit by new trade war import taxes
President Donald Trump’ssweeping new tariffs for dozens of countries have come into force as he continues to escalate his global trade war.
Alexander Butler looks at which countries were affected by which rate.
Trump tariffs: Full list of countries hit by US president’s new trade war levies
How is Wall Street faring as Trump's tariffs go into effect?
Wall Street saw early gains on Wednesday, initially buoyed by hopes that major technology firms might avoid President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on chip imports, though this optimism soon gave way to a more mixed market sentiment.
Apple’s shares rose 2.4 per cent, building on a 5.1 per cent increase from the previous session, after Trump announced the iPhone maker would invest an additional $100 billion in the US, bringing its total commitment to $600 billion over the next four years. The president also unveiled a near 100 percent tariff on semiconductor imports, but stated it would not apply to companies manufacturing in the U.S. or those committed to doing so.
However, these early gains were soon tempered by a shift in market sentiment. By 10:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 137 points, or 0.34 percent, at 44,045, while the S&P 500 gained 7.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,353, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 138 points, or 0.65 percent, to 21,300.
Broader tariffs, ranging from 10 to 50 percent, imposed by Trump on dozens of trading partners, came into effect on Thursday.
New signs of a weakening labour market, particularly following a disappointing July payrolls report, have fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve could soon begin a rate-cutting cycle. Underscoring these jitters, new data revealed jobless claims reached 226,000 for the week of August 2, exceeding economists' forecasts of 221,000. Traders are now almost fully anticipating a September rate cut.
Investors are also closely watching for Trump’s interim replacement for Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler in the coming days, amid expectations that the nominee will be a policy dove likely to favour lowering interest rates.
Kugler’s resignation creates a vacancy on the seven-member Fed Board led by Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has repeatedly criticised for not cutting borrowing costs. Powell’s tenure is set to conclude in May.
India slams Trump over 'unfair' tariffs
India has called Donald Trump's hefty tariffs "unfair" after the US president slapped an additional 25 percent duty on New Delhi as punishment for importing Russian oil.
The new import tax, effective 21 days after August 7, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 percent. However, three weeks would allow India and Russia the opportunity to negotiate with the US administration on the import taxes.
Experts say this marks a low point in US-India relations, which could harm the gains the two sides have worked hard to build over the past few years.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
India hits back at Trump over ‘unfair’ 50% tariffs
Trump calls for resignation of Intel CEO
President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel’s new chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, labelling him “highly conflicted” due to his alleged ties to Chinese firms. The demand raises significant questions about the future direction of the struggling American chip giant.
Writing on Truth Social on Thursday morning, Trump stated: “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”
The controversy follows an exclusive Reuters report in April, which revealed that Tan, either personally or through venture funds he founded or operates, had invested at least $200 million (£158 million) in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip companies. Some of these firms are reportedly linked to the Chinese military.
Trump’s comments came a day after Reuters first reported that Republican Senator Tom Cotton had written to Intel’s board chair, seeking answers regarding Tan’s connections to Chinese entities and a recent criminal case involving his former firm, Cadence Design.
The outspoken demand from Trump, reiterating “There is no other solution to this problem,” sent shares of Intel down by approximately 2 percent in early trading on Wall Street.
A change in leadership at Intel could intensify pressure on the company, which is a cornerstone of US efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking. Last year, Intel secured $8 billion (£6.3 billion) in subsidies, the largest allocation under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, to establish new fabrication plants in Ohio and other states.
With reporting from Reuters
New tariffs escalate Trump's trade war
Some of the tariffs are being used to penalise nations Trump has taken issue with over matters unrelated to trade. Trump slapped Brazil, for example, with a 50 per cent import tax largely because he is unhappy with its treatment of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Jabed Ahmed reports.
Trump’s new tariffs now in force against scores of countries as trade war escalates
Switzerland wants further talks with US over crippling tariffs
Switzerland has vowed to continue negotiations with the United States after the implementation of a 39 percent import levy on Swiss goods, a measure that threatens to severely impact the nation's export-driven economy.
The substantial tariff, among the highest imposed under Donald Trump's global trade reset, took effect at midnight Washington time, following an unsuccessful eleventh-hour attempt by Swiss officials to secure a more favorable agreement. This levy is poised to significantly restrict the small alpine nation's access to the US market, a crucial destination for high-value exports such as watches from Swatch, Rolex, and Patek Philippe, alongside premium cheeses and chocolates. While the US is also the largest market for Swiss pharmaceuticals, valued at $35 billion last year from companies like Roche and Novartis, these exports are not currently subject to the 39 percent rate.
“For the affected sectors, companies, and their employees, this is an extraordinarily difficult situation,” stated Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to reporters after an urgent meeting of the seven-member Federal Council, Switzerland's governing cabinet.
Keller-Sutter's recent trip to Washington concluded without a deal, during which she reportedly did not meet with Trump or any of his senior trade representatives. Her proposal for a 10 percent tariff rate was rejected by U.S. officials.
Despite the setback, Swiss lawmaker Damien Cottier, chairman of the Swiss-U.S. parliamentary association, expressed optimism. “We have seen in other cases that President Trump's positions can evolve,” he said. “We must continue to negotiate and argue our case, which is a good one.”
With reporting from Reuters
Are India and China being pushed closer together by Trump's tariffs?
Although India has been one of Washington’s key strategic partners in countering China’s dominance in the Asia-Pacific region, experts warn that the latest wave of U.S. tariffs could prompt Delhi and Beijing to seek closer ties, as Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Are Trump’s tariffs pushing rivals India and China closer together?
Trump plans 100% tariff on imported computer chips raising specter of higher priced electronics and appliances
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will impose a 100% tariff on computer chips, raising the specter of higher prices for electronics, autos, household appliances and other essential products dependent on the processors powering the digital age.
“We’ll be putting a tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors,” Trump said in the Oval Office while meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. "But if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge."
The announcement came more than three months after Trump temporarily exempted most electronics from his administration's most onerous tariffs.
Read on...
Trump plans 100% tariff on computer chips, unless companies build in U.S.
Good morning
President Donald Trump’s long-awaited tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. are now officially and fully in effect, more than four months after his “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2.
Rates ranging from 10% to 50% on dozens of trading partners took effect on Thursday, testing his strategy for reducing U.S. trade deficits without causing major disruptions to global supply chains, higher inflation, or stiff retaliation from trading partners.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection started collecting the higher tariffs at 12:01 a.m. ET after weeks of suspense over Trump's final tariff rates and frantic negotiations with major trading partners to try to lower them.
Goods loaded onto U.S.-bound vessels and in transit before the midnight deadline can qualify for lower prior tariff rates before October 5, according to a CBP notice to shippers issued this week. Imports from many countries had previously been subject to a baseline 10% import duty after Trump paused higher rates announced in early April.
Since then, Trump has frequently adjusted his tariff plan, increasing rates for some countries to much higher levels, including 50% for goods from Brazil, 39% from Switzerland, 35% from Canada, and 25% from India. On Wednesday, he announced a separate 25% tariff on Indian goods to be enforced in 21 days, related to the South Asian country's purchases of Russian oil.
Ahead of the deadline, Trump praised the "billions of dollars" that will flow into the U.S., mostly from countries he said had taken advantage of the United States.
