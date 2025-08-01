Trump tariffs live: Canada responds after being hit with 35% levy as 92 countries face new rates
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed disappointment as President Trump unveiled his tariff plan before the August 1 deadline
Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions as the president unveiled his sweeping new tariff plan with 92 countries facing higher rates and Canada being hit with a 35 percent levy.
With just hours to go before Trump’s self-imposed August 1 trade deadline, the president signed executive orders to impose tariffs between 15 and 41 percent on goods from dozens of countries.
Trump signed a second order raising tariffs on Canada, one of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners, from 25 to 35 percent for goods that are not compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, claiming that Canada had failed to curb fentanyl being smuggled over the border.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement that he was “disappointed” with Trump’s tariff hike, adding that “Canadians will be our own best customer.”
Earlier Thursday, the president announced that he would maintain a 25 percent tariff on Mexico for another 90 days following a phone call with President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The White House has announced a “universal” 10 percent tariff on imports from countries that run a trade surplus with the U.S., matching the level imposed during “Liberation Day” in April.
