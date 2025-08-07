Trump claims ‘billions of dollars’ now flowing into US after president’s new tariffs come into effect
More than 90 countries have been slapped with new rates as President Trump reignites his trade war
President Donald Trump declared that billions of dollars are “flowing” into the U.S. just minutes before the president’s punishing new tariffs went into effect.
Trump reignited his trade war last week, unveiling new rates between 10 and 41 percent on goods from more than 90 countries.
After ordering a week-long delay on most levies just before his self-imposed deadline expired on August 1, the president's tariffs took effect just after midnight on Thursday.
“It’s midnight!!!,” the president declared in block capitals at 11.58 p.m. on Wednesday. “Billions of dollars in tariffs are now flowing into the United States of America.”
Trump has repeatedly bragged about tariff revenues since he began ratcheting up import taxes on foreign goods on so-called “Liberation Day” in April.
The U.S. government collected almost $30 billion in tariff revenue last month, according to the Treasury Department – a 242 percent jump compared to last July.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments