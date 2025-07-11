Prices of these two drinks could surge if Trump’s Brazil tariffs stick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. consumers face sharp price increases on essential food items like coffee and orange juice should the Trump administration proceed with its plan to levy a 50 percent tariff on all imports from Brazil, traders and experts say.

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Wednesday, which included raising the duty on Brazilian imports from 10 percent to 50 percent, effective from August 1, despite the U.S. having a $7.4 billion trade surplus with Brazil, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In terms of agricultural commodities, Brazil produces nearly half the world's arabica coffee and is by far the world's largest orange juice producer, accounting for 80 percent of global exports, industry figures reveal.

Brazil is also the world's top sugar producer, but does not ship significant volumes to the U.S.

"With (U.S. sugar) consumption at 11.185 million tons, a 50 percent increase on 312,000 tons of (Brazil) sugar shouldn’t have a large impact. The bigger impact will be in coffee and orange juice. I’m thinking Acai berries as well," said sugar analyst Michael McDougall, pointing out that Trump may yet row back on his plan.

The overwhelming majority of U.S. Acai imports come from Brazil, the world’s largest producer, according to a report by Grand View Research.

open image in gallery Farmer shows hand-picked coffee beans on his family farm in Brazil ( AFP/Getty )

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last month during a Congress hearing that some natural resources that are not available in the U.S., such as tropical fruits and spices, could be exempt from tariffs, depending on negotiations with the countries producing and exporting them.

"I don't think it would be economically feasible to sell Brazilian coffee to the U.S. with the 50 percent tariff. Let's see how this will evolve, but it would be very complicated," said the Brazil head of a major global commodities trader.

Around a third of the coffee consumed in the U.S., the world's largest drinker of the beverage, comes from Brazil, which has in recent years been shipping about eight million 60 kg bags a year there, according to industry groups.

More than half of the orange juice sold in the U.S. comes from Brazil, meanwhile.

The U.S. has become more dependant on orange juice imports in recent years due to a sharp decline in domestic production, particularly in Florida, due to the 'citrus greening' crop disease, hurricanes and spells of freezing temperatures.

A report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year forecast the U.S. orange harvest would hit an 88-year low in the 2024/25 season while production of orange juice would slump to a record low.

open image in gallery Florida has been impacted by 'citrus greening' crop disease, hurricanes and spells of freezing temperatures ( AP )

Brazil also exports a modest amount of beef to the U.S., and the tariff has been welcomed by U.S. cattle producers.

"We fully support this tariff on Brazil. Brazil’s exports (have) contributed to the shrinking of our U.S. cattle industry. We need to rebuild and reduce our nation’s dependency on imported food. This is a step in the right direction," said R-CALF USA.

In terms of energy, Brazil is the world's second-largest producer of the cane or corn-based biofuel ethanol.

The South American country produced some 35 billion litres of ethanol in 2024, but exported less than 6 percent, of which only some 300 million litres went to U.S., according to a report from BTG Pactual.

Energy major Shell is exposed to Brazil's biofuel market via Raizen, a joint venture between itself and Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, while BP is exposed as it now has full ownership of Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer BP Bunge Bioenergia.

In a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva setting out his tariff plan, Trump criticised what he saw as Brazil's attacks on free elections, social media platforms and digital trade activities of U.S. companies.