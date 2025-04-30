Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inside a rented warehouse corner, Reneé Colón, her purple-and-pink hair swaying, carefully pours Brazilian coffee beans into her aging roaster.

These beans represent more than just a caffeine fix; they are survivors of a severe drought that has impacted global coffee production, doubling raw bean prices in mere months.

"Unfortunately, coffee is going to become more scarce," warns Colón, the founder and roaster of Fuego Coffee Roasters. "Seeing that dramatic loss of the Brazilian crop is a perfect example."

Brazil and Vietnam, the world's coffee production powerhouses, have seen their harvests slashed by heat and drought.

While global production is still projected to rise, the increase falls short of commodity market expectations. Coupled with unwavering demand from Europe, the US, and China, this shortfall has sent coffee prices soaring.

Although prices peaked in February, they remain stubbornly high, presenting a dilemma for roasters like Colón.

open image in gallery Renee Colon, co-owner of Fuego Coffee Roasters, uses a coffee machine, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Rochester, N.Y

The delicate balance between absorbing rising costs and passing them on to consumers is a constant challenge. Colón's current batch of beans, purchased in early March, cost $5.50 per pound – more than double the September price.

And this is just for standard, mixed beans. The price of specialty coffees, cultivated in specific climates for enhanced flavour, climbs even higher.

President Donald Trump's current 10 per cent tariffs cover most coffee-producing countries, including Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia, and are expected to drive up costs for Americans. Amid his chaotic tariff pronouncements — at one point he threatened 46 per cent tariffs on Vietnam imports and 32 per cent on Indonesia imports before pausing them — American coffee roasters are rethinking their supply chains.

“With all these changes in coffee maybe we should open our own damn farm,” Colón muses.

Rural New York isn't an option, of course. The world’s best coffee thrives near the equator, where seasons are long, and in high altitudes, where slow growing allows beans to gather flavor. But Puerto Rico, where Colón and her husband have roots, isn't a serious option, either — labor costs are too high and she worries about the increasing risk of crop-damaging hurricanes.

She shrugs off buying coffee from Hawaii and California, which she says is either poor quality, overpriced or both.

In February, global coffee green exports were down 14.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to the International Coffee Organization’s market report. The shortage led to the highest price ever for raw coffee in February, breaking the record set in 1977 when severe frost wiped out 70 per cent of Brazil’s coffee plants.

Climate isn’t the only thing driving up prices, said Daria Whalen, a buyer for San Francisco-based Ritual Coffee Roasters. Inflation is driving up the cost of labor, fertilizers, and borrowing, she said.

open image in gallery Renee Colon lifts coffee beans from the cooling tray of a roasting machine at Fuego Coffee Roasters' roasting facility in Rochester, N.Y., Friday, March 21, 2025 ( Max Conway via AP )

She described being in Mexico in April seeking to finalize contracts between Trump’s fits and starts on tariffs. It reminded her of being in Colombia a month earlier as Trump threatened and then backed away from tariffs that would have affected coffee prices.

“It was kind of like roller coaster day, because at the end of the day it didn’t exist,” Whalen said.

Some of the recent rise in coffee prices may be from importers buying extra in anticipation of the tariffs. Colón believes prices will go still higher as import taxes begin being paid. And with consumer confidence hitting a 12-year low, Colón could see a decrease in demand for her premium coffee.

“It is tough on our end because it drives the price up, tough on the consumer end because they have to pay more and tough on the farmers' end because they may be experiencing really significant losses,” Colón said.

Yet she's committed to expanding.

In December, she and her husband took out a $50,000 loan to buy a custom coffee roaster from Turkey that will triple capacity. They’re trying to increase sales by adding new wholesale clients like coffee shops, and selling directly to homes via a beans-of-the-month-style subscription service.

The Colóns have raised the wholesale price on a pound of roasted beans by 25 cents. They're considering doing the same for pour-overs and espresso drinks at their two retail locations.

open image in gallery Climate change and Donald Trump’s tariffs have soared the price of coffee ( Max Conway via AP )

At one of those, called Melo, one couple said they don't look at the coffee's price on the receipt. For them, it's a treat.

“We know we could go find coffee cheaper somewhere else,” said Rob Newell, a high school biology teacher, as he held a cooing infant daughter alongside his wife, who is also a teacher. “Maybe it’s just because we’re new parents, but you get, like, cabin fever staying in the house all day.”

Colón is also seeking to cut costs.

The warehouse where she roasts has some extra space, so she's weighing stacking up more bags of raw beans there to save as much as $500 on monthly storage costs in port cities.

She's tried to cultivate relationships with farmers to minimize price spikes and control bean quality. She described working with a farmer in Colombia as coffee prices were spiking in February to lock in a one-year contract that avoided the worst of the increase.

And like many small business owners, she's had to get used to the complexity of tariffs.

In January, she turned down a pitch from a Montreal coffee importer who suggested the US dollar's strength in Canada would allow her to save money by importing through their warehouse. She feared that tariffs on Canada could increase prices. Plus, the coffee would have to cross an extra border, risking delays. And the value of the dollar has been up and down.

“I want things to be less complicated instead of more," she said.