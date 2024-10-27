✕ Close Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A fired-up Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump as “a convicted felon” facing “obvious mental decline” and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse” while campaigning for Kamala Harris in Michigan.

With just 10 days left until Election Day, the former First Lady stumped in Kalamazoo with a speech in which she told crowds she had a “genuine” fear for “our country.”

Obama also railed against those holding the vice president to “a higher standard” than her political opponent.

She added: “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse.”

Meanwhile, Trump rallied in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, telling supporters that people had only turned up to Harris’ Texas rally on Friday to see Beyonce, and that the music megastar did not know who the vice president was.

It comes a day after he told podcaster Joe Rogan that his biggest mistake during his first term in the White House was hiring “disloyal people.”