Election 2024 live updates: Michelle Obama hits out at Trump’s ‘obvious mental decline’ during Harris rally
The former First Lady told supporters she had a ‘genuine’ fear for the country in a speech that focused in part on women’s reproductive rights
A fired-up Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump as “a convicted felon” facing “obvious mental decline” and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse” while campaigning for Kamala Harris in Michigan.
With just 10 days left until Election Day, the former First Lady stumped in Kalamazoo with a speech in which she told crowds she had a “genuine” fear for “our country.”
Obama also railed against those holding the vice president to “a higher standard” than her political opponent.
She added: “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse.”
Meanwhile, Trump rallied in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, telling supporters that people had only turned up to Harris’ Texas rally on Friday to see Beyonce, and that the music megastar did not know who the vice president was.
It comes a day after he told podcaster Joe Rogan that his biggest mistake during his first term in the White House was hiring “disloyal people.”
A historic gender gap is emerging ahead of the election and will likely decide if Trump or Harris wins
With just over a week left before Election Day, a historic gender gap is emerging that may decide whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the White House.
Recent national polling has noted that women decisively backed the vice president 53 percent to 36 over her Republican rival.
Beyonce makes Kamala Harris endorsement Instagram official: ‘Time to sing a new song’
Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve got to do something'
Michelle Obama took to the stage yesterday at a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in her first appearance on the campaign trail alongside Kamala Harris.
"If we want to help this country finally turn the page on the politics of hatred and division we can't just sit around and complain – no, we've got to do something," the former first lady told the crowd.
Eric Adams urges people to ‘dial down temperature’ ahead of Trump’s MSG rally
Beleagured New York Mayor Eric Adams urged people to “dial down the temperature” ahead of Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Gardens on Sunday evening, and dismissed suggestions that the former president was a “fascist” and should not be allowed to hold an event at the venue.
“I had those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascists,” he told reporters on Saturday.
“I think, as I’ve [said] over and over again... I think we could all dial down the temperature, and I’ve heard people say that the former president should not be able to have a rally in Madison Square Garden. I strongly disagree.
“This is America, this is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear, to New Yorkers, and our job as a city and as a police department is to make sure they can do that in a peaceful way. I think that we must be extremely cautious.
“The heat we turn up today, pre-election, is going to have to be the heat we’re going to have to govern in, and I think we need to show a level of respectable communication, and so when people called me fascist and other terminologies, I didn’t like it, and I don’t think it’s fitting to anyone to state that the former president is equal to being Hitler.”
Adams also emphaisized the effect of such remarks on New York’s large Jewish population in the conext of rising antisemtism across the US.
The mayor is currently facing a slew of federal criminal charges relating to corruption while in office.
Doors at Trump’s rally at MSG are scheduled to open at noon eastern time, with the former president set to speak at around 5pm.
ICYMI: Michelle Obama slams ‘predator’ Trump as she delivers bleak warning for reproductive health at Harris rally
Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump as a “felon, slumlord” and a “predator” in a fiery speech in Michigan, where she delivered a stark warning for the future of reproductive rights in the US should the former president return to the White House.
In some of her most potent remarks on the campaign trail thus far, the former First Lady painted a sobering picture of the state of abortion rights and pregnancy care in the years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and revoked a constitutional right to abortion access.
Watch: Michelle Obama begs ‘don’t hand fate to Trump’ over women’s rights
Trump promises to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again’
Donald Trump’s famous campaign slogan collided with his love of fast food as the former president promised to make McDonald’s ice cream machines “work great again.”
The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday night with a post that played off a popular meme that the franchise’s desert-making equipment is frequently out of commission.
Threats of armed occupations and lone-wolf terrorism: what might happen if Trump loses
“So, we’re going to see what some of our witnesses saw on January 6th,” announces Rep Bennie Thompson, the US congressman tasked with chairing the House select committee hearing into the riots that followed the election of President Joe Biden almost four years ago.
Thompson’s voice is measured, calm – the direct opposite of what’s about to transpire in the video footage he’s just introduced. The first images show a huge crowd of people, some waving union, confederate and Trump flags, moving towards the Capitol building in Washington, DC. Then they begin breaking down barricades. There are shouts of “take the building” and “f*** you, police”. An officer calls for help on a phone line: “We are still taking metal, sharpened objects, missiles … bottles and rocks and hand-thrown chemical grade fireworks.”
Should the US brace for violent protests if Trump loses?
As November 6 creeps closer, so too does the chance that Trump and his devout followers may lose. With election officials having suffered abuse for doing their jobs and memories of militant organisations storming the Capitol fresh in Americans’ minds, Alex Hannaford finds out how a Republican loss could ignite a dangerous string of events
Watch: Trump claims Beyoncé ‘can’t fill arena but I can three times over’
Kamala Harris ramps up attacks on Trump as Election Day looms — after entering race with smiles and enthusiasm
Kamala Harris is taking an increasingly dark turn in the final days of the election campaign after starting her journey as the Democratic nominee focusing on joy and enthusiasm.
Focusing on the threat former President Donald Trump would pose to democracy if elected, Harris took part in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night, where she told the audience that Trump is “going to sit there unstable, unhinged, plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list.”
Harris confirmed that she sees Trump as a “fascist” after his former Chief of Staff John Kelly made similar comments to The New York Times. The vice president also slammed the former president after Kelly said Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did some good things.
Kamala Harris turns up negative attacks in days before election
Vice President says she views Republican rival as ‘fascist’ and calls him ‘unstable’ and ‘unhinged’
