President Donald Trump responded to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl message of American unity with a stark reminder of his expansionist ambitions.

Toward the end of his halftime set Sunday, the Puerto Rican singer was handed a ball with the words “Together, we are America” written on it.

His show was widely interpreted as a rebuke to the president’s tough anti-immigration crackdown, which Bad Bunny has vocally opposed.

Apparently this did not go down well with Trump, who slammed the performance and claimed it was “an affront to the Greatness of America.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny delivered an upbeat message of love and hope during his Super Bowl performance, in what many saw as a rebuke to President Trump ( PA )

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social approximately 30 minutes after the set ended.

The president appeared to double down on his criticism with a subsequent post on Truth Social, resharing an AI-generated image that illustrated his dream of an expanded American empire.

In the background of the picture is a map of the Americas that also shows Greenland, Canada and Venezuela covered in the U.S. flag.

The doctored image was first posted in January during an international dispute over the future of Greenland. It shows Trump in the Oval Office with various European leaders including British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, French president Emmanuel Macron and president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

open image in gallery President Trump made his ambitions for an expanded United States clear, as this AI image suggests ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Resharing the provocative post risks reigniting the argument over Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

President Trump has insisted the island must become part of the U.S. for security reasons, even though an existing treaty with Denmark already allows the U.S. full military access to Greenland.

Trump previously refused to rule out sending in armed forces, before walking back that suggestion at the Davos summit in Switzerland in January.

In another AI-generated image shared by Trump a few weeks ago, he was shown planting the American flag on Greenland alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A sign in the foreground reads: “GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026”.

open image in gallery Trump’s persistent trolling of Greenland has included threats of American force to seize the island from Denmark ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Trump isn’t the only U.S. figure who has shared pictures of Greenland with the Stars and Stripes of late. Earlier in January, Katie Miller, conservative podcast host and wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller, shared a picture of the territory with an American flag on it, with the caption: “SOON.”

The president’s resharing of the image also threatens to raise tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

A few weeks ago Trump threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada if the country went ahead with a trade deal with Beijing, and he has repeatedly trolled his northern neighbors by suggesting they become the 51st state of the United States.

Trump’s push to acquire Greenland has alarmed Canada, which shares a 1,864-mile maritime border with the territory.