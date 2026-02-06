Canada set to open a consulate in Greenland to oppose Trump’s takeover wish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada is set to open a consulate in Greenland, signaling stronger diplomatic ties as President Donald Trump pursues his bid to acquire the Arctic territory.

The consulate is being opened in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish territory, on Friday, though it had been in the works for over a year. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, King Charles III’s envoy in Canada, is in town for the event.

“I have been working with Denmark and Greenland for many, many years,” Simon told Politico. “We understand each other, and it’s important to talk about the lessons learned in each of our countries.”

“It’s really important for us to know that we are not alone in this, that we actually have people from other countries who care about us,” Avaaraq Olsen, the mayor of Nuuk, said. “People are scared and they are more and more concerned. Because of Trump’s statements, they get very worse and worse.”

The unveiling of Canada’s diplomatic outpost comes as tensions have mounted between the Trump administration and Greenland, Denmark and other NATO allies.

In recent months, the 79-year-old Republican president has called for Greenland to be part of the United States. The White House previously refused to rule out the use of military force in doing so.

The president’s posturing has soured relations with Denmark, which has said in no uncertain terms that Greenland is not up for grabs.

However, in recent days, the administration has softened its stance, stating that he and NATO’s secretary general had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland.”