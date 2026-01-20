Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received a standing ovation at Davos Tuesday as he warned that “the old order is not coming back.”

Carney spoke at the World Economic Forum, insisting the world order based on rules has become “fiction” and stressing the need for smaller countries to forge new alliances.

"If great powers abandon even the pretense of rules and values for the unhindered pursuit of their power and interests, the gains from transactionalism will become harder to replicate," Carney said, without mentioning President Donald Trump or the U.S.

“We understand that this rupture calls for more than adaptation. It calls for honesty about the world as it is,” he continued.

“We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn’t mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

Carney said Tuesday that the country strongly opposed any tariffs being imposed by the U.S. to further President Donald Trump's aim of acquiring Greenland ( Reuters )

His speech at Davos comes as world leaders grapple with how to respond to Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

Carney said Canada strongly opposed any tariffs being imposed by the U.S. to further Trump's aim of acquiring Greenland.

Trump announced tariffs on Saturday on imports from European allies that opposed his desire for the United States to take over Greenland, which is an autonomous part of Denmark.

"Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic," Carney said at the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney voiced his support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and reiterated Canada's desire to forge new alliances with like-minded countries as he navigates a tricky relationship with the Trump administration in Washington.

The U.S. President has previously threatened to annex Canada, and early Tuesday shared an AI image of a map showing Canada and Greenland as part of the United States.

Carney, a former head of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada who struck a deal with China last week, said it was important for Canada to have a "web of connections".

"There are very clear guard rails in that relationship," Carney said of Canada's deal with China.

"But within those clear guard rails are huge opportunities in energy, both clean and conventional ... in agriculture, in financial services, all of which is mutually beneficial."