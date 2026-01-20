Trump trolls Greenland with AI picture of president planting flag on ‘US territory’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has shared an AI generated image showing him planting the American flag on Greenland as tensions over his bid to take the territory grow.

The president continues to insist that the U.S. take ownership of Greenland from Denmark, arguing it is needed for security reasons and to prevent either Russia or China taking the island.

Trump took to Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday to share the image of himself, vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio posing with the Stars and Stripes. A sign in the foreground reads: “GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared the AI generated flag image on Truth Social ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

A second AI-generated photo on Truth Social saw Trump in the Oval Office with European leaders, presenting them with a map showing Greenland, Canada and Venezuela covered in the U.S. flag.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, French president Emmanuel Macron and president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen are among those looking on in the faked picture.

Trump isn’t the only U.S. figure who has shared pictures of Greenland with the stars and stripes of late. Earlier this month Katie Miller, conservative podcast host and wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller, shared a picture of the territory with an American flag on it, with the caption: “SOON.”

open image in gallery Trump shared another AI-generated image on Truth Social with fellow world leaders ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Trump has threatened the U.K., Denmark and other European countries with 10 percent tariffs on “any and all goods” sent to the U.S. from 1 February, increased to 25 per cent from 1 June until a deal is reached for Washington to take Greenland from Denmark.

As part of his crackdown on the European alliance, Trump went on to launch a blistering attack on Britain in which he called Starmer’s plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius one of “great stupidity”, declaring it “another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired”.

He then shared purported screenshots of messages sent to him by Macron and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.

Rutte, as per the screenshots, told Trump that what the U.S. president accomplished in Syria was “incredible”, adding: “I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you”.

On Monday, Norway’s prime minister confirmed he had received a letter about Greenland’s future from Trump in which the president took issue his failure to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter read: “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT".