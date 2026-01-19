Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump stoked tensions with Nato allies over Greenland in a stark message to Norway’s prime minister, warning that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The president insisted that the United States should control Greenland because Denmark cannot protect it from Russia and China, contesting Denmark’s long-established claim to the territory.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” he reportedly told prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the letter leaked this morning. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

He appeared to blame Norway for the cataclysmic shift in foreign policy, arguing that because Norway did not give him the Nobel Peace Prize last year, he could now put US interests first.

The Norwegian prime minister's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Norwegian government has no involvement in determining Nobel Prizes.

A copy of the letter was obtained by PBS News after it was forwarded to multiple European ambassadors in Washington.

It follows Trump’s warning on Sunday that Denmark has not been able to do anything to get the "Russian threat" away from Greenland, and said, "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

The letter in full reads:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that "you have to get Russian threat away from Greenland." Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it," Trump wrote in a post on the social media website he owns called Truth Social.

The encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to U.S. security interests, Trump has said. Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security pact.