Donald Trump tied up his first year back in the White House with a flurry of dramatic foreign policies; forcing regime change in Venezuela, threatening Iran with airstrikes and fracturing vital relationships with Nato allies over a plan to annex Greenland.

But despite the aggressive maneuvering, the US president insists he is a peace maker. Trump began his second term last January with a promise to end the Russian war on Ukraine within a day, a conflict that is still very much ongoing a year later despite repeated US-brokered peace talks.

Nevertheless, in recent months Trump has taken to claiming he has ended eight wars since returning to office, and stated he “can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me”.

open image in gallery Seven of the conflicts are illustrated here - the eighth is between Israel and Hamas ( The Independent )

“The eight wars that my administration has ended in eight months – there's never been anything like that,” Trump bragged in late October, during a ceremony to sign an end to a conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

“We're averaging one a month... It's like, I shouldn't say it's a hobby, because it's so much more serious, but something I'm good at and something I love to do.”

Below, the Independent looks at whether Trump’s self-professed list of achievements stands up to scrutiny.

Israel and Hamas: Hundreds dead since US ceasefire deal

In October 2025, the Trump administration managed to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after two years of deadly conflicted, sparked by the terror group’s attack on 7 October 2023. Some 1,200 people were killed in the attack with around 250 more taken hostage.

Gazan authorities say more than 71,000 Palestinians were killed in the two year Israeli assault on the strip that followed.

As part of the US-brokered ceasefire, Trump secured the release of the last living hostages and all but one of the bodies of the deceased has been returned.

“Everybody's happy,” he assured in October, taking a victory lap in the Israeli parliament to rapturous applause. “This took 3,000 years to get to this point, can you believe it? And it's going to hold up too.”

open image in gallery There is a long way to go to rebuild Gaza - and fundamental points in Trump’s peace plan remain unresolved ( Copyright 2026, The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

However, with hundreds dead since the deal came into effect many have claimed it is a ceasefire in name only.

Fighting on the ground has reduced, but Palestinians continue to be killed over ‘ceasefire violations’ alleged by Israel. More than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed since the ceasefire took effect. The UN said in January 2026 that more than 100 children are among the dead including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

The US announced in January it was pressing on with the second phase of its plan to end the conflict for good, with a new government for Gaza and the demilitarisation of Hamas. Hamas has not yet agreed to those terms, and has regrouped since the ceasefire.

Days after the phase 2 announcement, Bloomberg reported that Trump wants countries to pay $1 billion to join the peace board.

The president has also made clear he sees Gaza as a potential investment opportunity, with claims it could be turned into a ‘riviera’ despite decades of deadly conflict.

Cambodia and Thailand: Fighting resumes weeks after ceasefire

open image in gallery The Thai military fires artillery towards Cambodia on 26 December ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Border disputes have long caused tensions between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia. The competing claims stem largely from a 1907 map drawn up by French colonial rulers to separate the two countries.

Conflict erupted in May 2025 when armed forces fired at each other in a relatively small “no man’s land” claimed by both countries. Weeks of clashes followed, with dozens killed and nearly one million people reportedly displaced.

Officials from both countries credited Trump with pushing them to a ceasefire in July. Trump said he warned Thai and Cambodian leaders the US would not move forward with trade agreements if hostilities continued.

A more detailed October agreement followed, also under Trump’s pressure. Heavy fighting again broke out in early December before a new ceasefire was signed on December 27.

Up to 4,000 Cambodian families are still unable to return to homes along the disputed border because of Thai incursions, Cambodian foreign minister Prak Sokhonn said in January.

India and Pakistan: ‘Not a full blown war’

open image in gallery A woman holds her child in their house damaged during shelling from Pakistan, in the border village of Gingal, Kashmir, on 14 May ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Conflict erupted between India and Pakistan in May with both sides exchanging gunfire across the Line of Control following a terror attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trump said the US brokered a ceasefire to end the hostilities within a matter of days. He said it came about in part because he offered trade concessions.

Pakistan thanked Trump, but India denied his claims, saying they never had a conversation on trade in the context of the ceasefire.

Evelyn Farkas, executive director of Arizona State University’s McCain Institute, said the US might deserve some credit for ending the conflict, but told the Associated Press: “I’m not sure whether you would define that as a full-blown war.”

Rwanda and the DRC: Fighting continues despite ceasefire

open image in gallery M23 rebels, pictured in February, continue to clash with Congolese forces into 2026 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump did play a role in mediating a ceasefire between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo last year - but the conflict is far from over.

Both countries signed a US-brokered ceasefire agreement in late June, but it was never properly implemented. Trump then invited the leaders to Washington in December to sign more documents assuring they were committed to peace.

Fighting has continued, and by the end of last year the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 held more territory in eastern DRC than ever before. Rwanda has long denied supporting the group, which says it will not abide by a group that does not directly involve it.

Trump is also not the only party with a claim to mediating peace. Qatar brokered talks between Congo and M23, but both sides have accused each other violating a ceasefire.

In January, the DRC blamed the rebels for 1,500 deaths as clashes reignited. Regional defence ministers gathered for an emergency conference to address the spiralling conflict, with diplomatic pressure waning.

Armenia and Azerbaijan: Progress but more to be done

open image in gallery Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in August ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought over territory since the early 1990s, when ethnic Armenian forces took control of the Karabakh province, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, and nearby territories.

Trump invited the leaders of the two countries to the White House in August to sign a deal aimed at ending hostilities. There were agreements on reopening key trade routes and a commitment to a peace treaty, but they still need to be ratified.

In January, Radio France Internationale reported a framework had been published after Armenian officials met with US secretary of state Marco Rubio. The deal gives Washington a 74 percent stake in a company that will build roads, rail, energy and digital infrastructure, RFI added.

William Dunbar, a RAND Europe associate, said that a genuine peace agreement “has the potential to transform one of the most intractable conflicts on the territory of the former Soviet Union”. To see it through, the west will need to sustain its engagement through 2026, he said.

Egypt and Ethiopia: Tensions yes, but not a war

open image in gallery Ethiopia opened the dam in September despite resistance from Egypt ( AFP/Getty )

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has included Egypt and Ethiopia in a list of conflicts that "the president has now ended” last year.

The two have a long dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt sees as a national security issue, fearing it will threaten its water supply.

The dam was opened in September despite objections from Egypt and Sudan. During his first term, Trump tried to broker a deal between the two countries but could not get them to agree.

Rising tensions have not yet boiled over into a physical confrontation. It is also unclear what Trump’s role in mediating the spat has been.

He said in July, before Leavitt’s remarks: “We’re working on that one, but it’s going to get solved.”

Serbia and Kosovo: Lack of progress on first term deal

open image in gallery Serbia (left) refuses to recognise Kosovo (left) after it declared independence - but the two are not at war

Kosovo is a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008.

The White House lists the conflict as one that Trump resolved. But despite ongoing tensions there has been no threat of a war between the neighbours during Trump’s second term or any significant contribution from him this year to improve relations.

During his first term, Trump negotiated a wide-ranging deal between the countries, but much of what was agreed on was never carried out.

Progress on agreed projects, such as the envisaged “Peace Highway”, linking Belgrade and Pristina to facilitate trade and travel between the countries, has been very slow.

Crucially, the agreements never tackle the main element of the dispute: Serbia’s refusal to formally recognise Kosovo.

In December it was reported that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, had withdrawn his private equity firm from a $500 million luxury hotel project in Serbia hours after four senior government officials were charged with bribery by prosecutors.

Israel and Iran: Renewed threats as protests grow

open image in gallery Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts missiles during the 12 Day War with Iran in June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The White House credits Trump with ending a 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June. He negotiated that ceasefire after bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

“Because of decisive military action, President Trump created the conditions to end the war, [while also] decimating — choose your word — obliterating, destroying, Iran's nuclear capabilities,” his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, said at the time.

The White House rubbished reports by the US’s own Defense Intelligence Agency that the action had only set back Iran’s nuclear programme by a matter of months.

By December, Trump was considering renewed strikes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed him that Iran’s programme was reconstituting.

Trump considered further military action against Iran in January this year over its brutal crackdown on nationwide protests against the government but appears to have stood down, at least for now.

Israel has also warned it could strike Iran again if it feels threatened, continuing the decades-long tensions between the two countries.