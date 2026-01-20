Trump shares bizarre AI image of him planting US flag on Greenland
- Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images depicting the American flag on Greenland, intensifying his bid for the US to acquire the territory from Denmark.
- He continues to insist that the acquisition is vital for US security, arguing it would prevent Russia or China from taking the island, and has threatened 10 per cent tariffs on European goods if a deal is not reached.
- One AI image showed Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio with a sign reading 'GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026', while another depicted him with European leaders viewing a US-flagged map including Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela.
- Trump criticised British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's plan to cede the Chagos Islands, linking it to the strategic necessity of acquiring Greenland.
- A letter sent to Norway's prime minister revealed Trump's belief that Denmark cannot protect Greenland and that its acquisition is crucial for US security, also referencing his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize.