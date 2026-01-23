Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has disinvited Canada from his “Board of Peace” days after Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a blistering speech in Davos, Switzerland, warning of “an era of great power rivalry” and suggesting the US-led world order was over and was “not coming back.”

The speech, given at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, was seen as a rebuke of Trump’s policies, including his tariffs regime, his threats to force Canada to become the 51st state of the United States, and his efforts to acquire Greenland.

In a Truth Social post Thursday night, Trump wrote in the format of a letter, “Dear Prime Minister Carney:

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

Last week, Carney’s office said he planned to accept Trump’s invitation to the “Board of Peace,” Reuters reported. The Independent has reached out to Carney’s office for comment.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has disinvited Canada from his 'Board of Peace' days after Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a blistering speech in Davos about 'an era of great power rivalry' ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Trump signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” in Davos Thursday. He plans to chair the international organization and has invited world leaders to join.

More than 20 countries have said they will join the board, which will focus on securing peace in conflict zones, NBC News reported. Notably, several European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, have indicated that they would not be joining the board at this time.

In his speech, which prompted a standing ovation and received widespread praise, Carney said: “It seems that every day we're reminded that we live in an era of great power rivalry, that the rules based order is fading, that the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must.”

This past week, tensions between the United States and Europe reached a boiling point after Trump threatened to place tariffs on several European countries to pressure the sale of Greenland, a mineral-rich, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

open image in gallery Carney’s speech, given at the World Economic Forum, was seen as a rebuke of Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images )

During his own speech in Danvos Wednesday, Trump said, “No nation, or group of nations, is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand.”

The president tried to reassure America’s allies that the U.S. acquisition of Greenland “would not be a threat to NATO,” the military alliance that both the U.S. and Denmark are part of. He added, “The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO.”

He also hit back at Carney’s speech the day before, apparently stung by the Canadian prime minister’s implicit criticism, saying, “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us. They should be grateful, also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful. … Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Trump continued his rant against NATO Thursday, writing on Truth Social shortly before disinviting Canada from his international peace organization, “Maybe we should have put NATO to the test: Invoked Article 5, and forced NATO to come here and protect our Southern Border from further Invasions of Illegal Immigrants, thus freeing up large numbers of Border Patrol Agents for other tasks.”

The president also railed against Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom for attending the global economic meeting.

open image in gallery Trump also railed against California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday night after he told European leaders to 'have a backbone' against Trump ( Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images )

“Gavin Newscum, as a ‘Lame Duck’ Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday night.

While in Davos, Newsom told European leaders to “have a backbone” against Trump. “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over. I should’ve brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders,” he said.

In response to Trump’s Truth Social post Wednesday, Newsom wrote on X that he lives “rent free” in the president’s head, meaning that Trump is constantly thinking of the governor.