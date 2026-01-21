Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump backs down on Europe tariffs threat over Greenland after reaching ‘framework of a future deal’

President drops plan to tax imports after reaching ‘framework for a future deal’ over Danish-controlled territory

President Donald Trump has reversed course and abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of close U.S. allies that had objected to his push to acquire Greenland after what he described as a “very productive” meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said American and NATO representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in the closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said the “solution” would be “will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations” if it is “consummated.”

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he added.

More follows...

