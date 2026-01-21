Trump-Greenland latest: US president’s flight to Davos turns back over ‘electrical issue’ on Air Force One
US president said European leaders will ‘find out’ how far he is ready to go to acquire Greenland
Donald Trump is heading back to Joint Base Andrews after the crew on board Air Force One identified a “minor electrical issue”.
The U.S. president had departed late on Tuesday for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he will hold critical talks over Greenland’s future with angered European leaders.
Shortly before boarding Air Force One, Trump boasted on social media: "America will be well represented in Davos — by me."
Before his departure he held a 90-minute press conference in which he revealed he has "a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland” during the Davos trip.
Trump also used the press conference to issue an ominous message about US intentions. “You’ll find out” was his three-word answer when asked how far he would go to gain the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Trump has refused to rule out using military force to achieve his objectives.
His comments came hours after France's Emmanuel Macron hit out at “bullies” during a speech to world leaders on Tuesday. He said the EU should not bend to the “law of the strongest”, and should resist what he called “the new colonial approach”.
Breaking: Trump's plane to Davos turns back over 'minor electrical issue'
Air Force One with Donald Trump on board is returning to Joint Base Andrews after crew detected "a minor technical issue".
Trump left for Davos, Switzerland, late on Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to meet European leaders to discuss the potential seizure of Greenland.
However, minutes after the takeoff, the crew identified a "minor electrical issue", which forced the aircraft to return to base, the White House said.
It added that "out of an abundance of caution, we are turning around, landing at Joint Base Andrews and boarding new aircraft".
US TV host calls it 'hilarious' for Europe to 'lecture' America about 'land grab'
US television host Jesse Watters has called it “hilarious” for Europe to “lecture” America about a “land grab”.
Speaking on Europe’s rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland, a semi-automous terrority of Denmark, Watters said on his Fox News, “Isn’t it hilarious listening to Europeans lecture us about a land grab, when Europe colonized the entire world. Now, they change the rules after they lost their power and empire”.
“What Europe doesn’t understand is that Greenland is an island in North America...And we have dominion over the entire western hemisphere. Europeans cannot just have colonies right off the coast of Maine. We let the British have Bermuda because it's cute, but if we needed Bermuda, we’d take it. And the British would let it happen”, Watters continued.
Swedish finance minister calls Trump's tariff threats over Greenland a 'new low'
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Evantesson has called US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on several European nations to pressure the sale of Greenland a “new low”.
“I think it’s sad and totally absurd that we have an American president who’s blackmailing the rest of us, trying to get a piece of land or buy it through threats”, Ms Evantesson said in a clip shared by euronews Tuesday. “It’s a new low, so to speak”.
She added: “My message today will be that let’s stand together, let’s put pressure back on the US”.
Protesters speak out against Trump's Greenland threats
Greenlander Jens Kjeldsen stands outside the US Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, every morning before sunrise to protest US President Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland.
Kjeldsen told the Associated Press, “I walk together with the three flags of our Commonwealth of Faroe Islands and Greenland and Denmark. We are equal and we want to remain like that, and we stand together with those who stand behind us, like the European Union and NATO.”
Fellow protester Aviaq Brandt told the AP, “I’m here to put our flag in front of the Consulate for United States to show Donald Trump and to show the world that the only flag that belongs in Greenland is our flag.”
What to know about Greenland and its ties to Denmark:
- Greenland is the world’s largest island that is not a continent. About 56,000 people live on the island, mostly in the 20 per cent of the land that is not covered by ice and snow.
- Greenland was ruled by Denmark from the early 18th century until 1979, when it gained home rule. In 2009, Greenland gained more autonomy with the Self-Government Act, but Denmark still controls foreign, defence and security policies.
- Greenlanders make money through fishing, but sheep farming is also popular in the far south of the island. Greenland is finding ways to profit from the island’s mineral resources, including gold and natural gas.
Trump says America will be 'well represented' at global economic meeting before heading to Davos
US President Donald Trump said shortly before 2:30 a.m. GMT that America will be “well represented” at the World Economic Forum before heading to Davos, Switzerland.
“America will be well represented in Davos — by me. GOD BLESS YOU ALL! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”, the US president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Watch: California governor Gavin Newsom tells European leaders to stand up to Trump
How might US tariffs impact UK consumer finances?
Donald Trump has announced plans to hit European nations, including the UK, with increasing tariffs if they continue to back Denmark over Greenland.
With Denmark and allies standing firm, Britain is set to be impacted by fresh 10 per cent tariffs on 1 February, rising to 25 per cent by June.
Rajan Lakhani, personal finance expert & Head of Money at smart money app Plum, said while businesses may have to swallow costs or raise prices to offset the levy, the biggest impact for UK consumers would be indirect.
“Tariffs tend to raise costs, and this could slow down further cuts to interest rates if inflation were to remain well above 2 per cent,” he said. “That would have a knock-on impact on mortgage holders. The general uncertainty will also likely mean the Bank of England may want to take a pause before acting.
“However, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the TACO moniker that was widely adopted last year – ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ - after his proposed Liberation Day tariffs, which were soon reduced and shortened in scope after sending markets into a downward spiral.
“So there remains the possibility that such tariffs may not even go ahead.”
Why does Trump want Greenland? The reasons behind US tariff threat that has rocked Europe
Donald Trump has made it known he wants his country to control Greenland, the territory that guards the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America.
Here’s why Greenland is strategically important to Arctic security:
Why does Trump want Greenland? The reasons behind US threat that has rocked Europe
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks