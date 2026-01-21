Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At a party in the nation’s capital last night, a group of Republican lawmakers dined on a cake shaped like Greenland and frosted with an American flag.

The dessert — an apparent nod to President Donald Trump’s attempt to acquire the Arctic territory — was served up at the Kennedy Center during an event hosted by Republicans for National Renewal, a right-wing group that has pushed the president to seek an unconstitutional third term.

“Come over here, take a picture and cut the cake,” the host appears to say at one point, video footage shows, describing the elaborate dessert as the “51st state.”

As partygoers gathered around the Stars-and-Stripes-draped cake, one person could be heard saying “It’s gonna be an international incident,” while another questioned: “Is it like prom?”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, then grabbed a knife and cut the first slice, the footage shows. Reps. Abe Hamadeh, of Arizona, and Andy Ogles, of Tennessee, were also in attendance.

open image in gallery A cake of Greenland covered in an American flag was served at an event attended by Republican lawmakers amidst Trump's attempts to acquire the Arctic island ( Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, X )

At one point in the evening, Ogles was presented an award for an amendment he proposed, which would permit the 79-year-old president to seek a third term, according to Emily Brooks, a reporter for The Hill.

Luna, who previously backed Trump’s military operation in Venezuela, later posted a photo of the cake on X, tagging the Danish prime minister. It triggered a range of reactions online.

“Greenland never looked so good,” wrote one user, while another added, “Can’t wait to play golf at the new Trump golf course in Greenland!”

A number of reactions, however, were fiercely critical.

“You animals are entertained by the dumbest stuff,” wrote one X user. “What is wrong with you? They would allow us to put as many bases there as we wanted . They are allies.”

“A year ago, you people couldn’t even point to Greenland on a map, now yall want to take it over, for ‘Security reasons’ lol ok,” another chimed in.

Polls show that few Americans, and scarcely any Greenlanders at all, support Trump’s bid to acquire the Arctic island. And, in recent weeks, anti-Trump protests have erupted across the territory, with some demonstrators donning hats that say “Make America Go Away.”

open image in gallery Protests have erupted across Greenland in recent weeks as Trump ramps up his attempts to take control of the Danish territory ( Getty )

Last night’s event — which was held in honor of Trump’s one-year anniversary in office — came just hours before the president appeared to soften his stance on Greenland.

During a speech in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trump said he would not annex the island — which he mistakenly referred to as Iceland at one stage — using military force. The White House had previously refused to rule this out.

“I don't want to use force. I won't use force,” Trump said. “All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland ... It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us.”

Addressing world leaders, Trump instead called for “immediate negotiations” to buy Greenland. Officials from Denmark and Greenland officials, however, insisted the island is not for sale.

Later on Wednesday, the president backed down and abandoned plans to impose tariffs on eight European nations that had opposed his push to acquire Greenland. Writing on Truth Social, he said American and NATO representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in Davos.

These developments appear to mark a victory for America’s NATO allies, who have strongly objected to Trump’s expansionist push, warning that it threatens to erode the decades-old alliance. But, according to some world leaders, the damage has already been done.

During a speech at Davos yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that the existing world order had ruptured and must be replaced. He called for smaller nations to band together to protect themselves from aggressive superpowers.

“Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” he said.

In Washington, D.C. last night, these words were taken all too literally.