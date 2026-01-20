Stephen Miller’s wife brutally trolled over latest criticism of Gavin Newsom
Newsom is in Davos to serve as an opposing voice to Trump’s economic policies
Katie Miller, the conservative podcast host and wife of Stephen Miller, faced mockery on social media after criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom for attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“Of course Gavin Newsom is going to Davos,” Miller complained in an X post Monday, accusing the Democratic governor of not being focused on the United States.
“Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down,” she added.
Miller, who hosts the Katie Miller Podcast, is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. She often criticizes Democrats who oppose the president, such as Newsom, and defends the president and his allies.
But people online were quick to point out Miller’s mistake in criticizing Newsom – Trump is also attending the World Economic Forum.
The president is expected to give a speech to world leaders Wednesday at the annual event where world leaders convene to discuss the state of the global economy, politics, academics and more. Trump said he would discuss affordability and housing.
“Trump is also going to Davos this week but whatever,” Democratic strategist Mike Nellis replied to Miller.
Another X user named Gabe mocked Miller by repeating her statement but replacing Newsom’s name with Trump’s.
“Of course Donald Trump is going to Davos. Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down,” Gabe wrote.
“Your day leader is going too you clown,” another wrote.
“Got anything to say about the other guy going to Davis?” a third wrote.
Newsom has a long history of attending Davos, but he’s chosen to return to the international event to serve as an opposing force to Trump’s economic agenda, he said in a statement obtained by Politico.
“Trump’s economic agenda betrays our nation: it is not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First’ — rewarding the favored, punishing the dissenters, and burdening the rest,” Newsom said.
The California governor is expected to address Trump’s “abuses” and highlight California’s “economic strength.”
Other U.S. business leaders are expected to attend the annual meetingin Davos, including J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Plantair CEO Alex Karp.
As part of Trump’s delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are also attending.
