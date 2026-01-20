Stephen Miller’s wife brutally trolled over latest criticism of Gavin Newsom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Miller, the conservative podcast host and wife of Stephen Miller, faced mockery on social media after criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom for attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Of course Gavin Newsom is going to Davos,” Miller complained in an X post Monday, accusing the Democratic governor of not being focused on the United States.

“Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down,” she added.

Miller, who hosts the Katie Miller Podcast, is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. She often criticizes Democrats who oppose the president, such as Newsom, and defends the president and his allies.

But people online were quick to point out Miller’s mistake in criticizing Newsom – Trump is also attending the World Economic Forum.

open image in gallery Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, uses her social media platform to defend Trump and his allies while criticizing Democrats ( Getty )

The president is expected to give a speech to world leaders Wednesday at the annual event where world leaders convene to discuss the state of the global economy, politics, academics and more. Trump said he would discuss affordability and housing.

“Trump is also going to Davos this week but whatever,” Democratic strategist Mike Nellis replied to Miller.

Another X user named Gabe mocked Miller by repeating her statement but replacing Newsom’s name with Trump’s.

“Of course Donald Trump is going to Davos. Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down,” Gabe wrote.

“Your day leader is going too you clown,” another wrote.

“Got anything to say about the other guy going to Davis?” a third wrote.

Newsom has a long history of attending Davos, but he’s chosen to return to the international event to serve as an opposing force to Trump’s economic agenda, he said in a statement obtained by Politico.

open image in gallery Newsom pushed back on Trump’s economic policies at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Trump’s economic agenda betrays our nation: it is not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First’ — rewarding the favored, punishing the dissenters, and burdening the rest,” Newsom said.

The California governor is expected to address Trump’s “abuses” and highlight California’s “economic strength.”

Other U.S. business leaders are expected to attend the annual meetingin Davos, including J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Plantair CEO Alex Karp.

As part of Trump’s delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are also attending.