Trump latest: President marks one-year of second presidency with weak economy and weak poll numbers
Half of Americans now believe Trump has harmed the economy since returning to power, compared to just 35 percent who see an improvement, according to new poll
President Donald Trump observes the first anniversary of his return to the White House Tuesday but does so in a highly fraught moment, facing problems on multiple fronts.
A year on from his swearing-in at the Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, half of voters now say Trump has made the economy worse, compared to just 35 percent who see an improvement under his stewardship, according to the latest Wall Street Journal poll of American citizens. Meanwhile, his approval rating continues to languish.
The president is also engaged in a heated feud with his European allies over his threat to impose steeper tariffs unless they support his determination to acquire Greenland, which he insists must become a U.S. territory in the interests of national security.
Tensions also continue to rage in Minneapolis over the surge of federal immigration agents into Minnesota in support of Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants, which have boiled over into mass protests following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, earlier this month.
The president will set out for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later today where his remarks Wednesday will be closely watched.
Here’s Brendan Rascius to take a look at the last 12 months, which Norman Ornstein, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told The Independent has amounted to “a sprint toward an autocracy.”
Trump’s first year in office has been a norm-busting, boundary-pushing power play
