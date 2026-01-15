Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota if state lawmakers fail to stop protesters “from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E.”

The president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Thursday morning that protesters — who he referred to as “professional agitators and insurrectionists” — were attacking agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and demanded “corrupt politicians” stop the attacks.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote.

Anti-ICE protests have taken place in Minneapolis and other large cities across the U.S. in the days after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old mother, Renee Good. Trump administration officials have said the shooting was justified because Good allegedly “weaponized” her vehicle by making contact with the officer as she attempted to drive away from a group of officers who were swarming around her.

The protests escalated late Wednesday after another ICE officer in Minneapolis shot an immigrant in the leg after what the administration says was an altercation in which the officer was attacked while attempting to make an arrest.

The Trump administration has deployed thousands of ICE and Border Patrol officers to Minneapolis, the North Star State’s most populous city, as part of what officials describe as an effort to combat fraud by Somali immigrants and arrest “the worst of the worst” so they can be deported. The massive contingent of federal immigration enforcement personnel have spent the last few weeks roaming the city’s streets in unmarked vehicles and aggressively confronting people who they believe may be in the U.S. illegally — a practice critics say is little more than racial profiling — while simultaneously surveilling and often arresting protesters.

It’s the latest example of Trump’s push to use federal resources to make a show of force against Democratic-led cities and states in hopes of provoking a response that will give him cause to crack down further by sending in active-duty troops under the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows the president to utilize active duty military or federalize National Guard troops in order to suppress uncontrollable protests or other civil disturbance situations in states.

Trump threatened to utilize the 1807 law to end the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota after an ICE officer fatally shot a 37-year-old woman ( AFP via Getty Images )

This is a breaking news story, more follows…