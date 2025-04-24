Trump rehashes third term claims as his store starts selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump poked the third-term bear again on Thursday when his personal store began selling “Trump 2028” hats.

After teasing the media and public about running for president again in 2028, which the Constitution specifically forbids, Trump’s online store launched the new campaign-style hat for $50.

“The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat,” the description for the hat reads.

The hat, which comes in Trump’s signature red, bears “Trump 2028” in bold white font across the front. The website features a photo of the president’s son, Eric Trump, wearing it.

open image in gallery A "Trump 2028" hat featured on Donald Trump's store ( Trumpstore.com )

Although Trump has refused to rule out running again and claimed “people” want him to, it’s extremely unlikely the rules of the Constitution would be rewritten to accommodate his desire.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have shut down speculation that anyone is drafting serious legislation to amend the Constitution and Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that the next four years will be his last.

“I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president, but I think he's gonna be finished probably after this term,” Bondi said on Fox News Sunday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has assured people that there is no serious move to allow Trump to run again.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that Trump was likely “messing with” the media and opponents by floating the idea. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Trump’s suggestion was just to “get people talking.”

open image in gallery Trump has released an array of MAGA-style hats, including one that says ‘Trump was right about everything’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

That hasn’t stopped Trump from riling people up by teasing that he will run anyway – a strategy that a New York Times analysis attributed to as a form of distraction.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” the president told NBC News. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Some Trump allies have said the president is serious about running for a third term and have already endorsed him to run in 2028. Steve Bannon, a former Trump senior adviser, said he is a “firm believer” that Trump will run again.

Hopeful Trump supporters can wear the new “Trump 2028” hat, but it’s unlikely that will come to fruition.