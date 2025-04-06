Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an interview this Sunday on Fox News that President Donald Trump is “probably finished” as commander-in-chief after his current term ends.

Bondi was speaking on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream when she was asked about Trump’s various remarks surrounding a third term in office.

“I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president, but I think he's gonna be finished probably after this term.”

When questioned on her use of the word “probably,” Bondi replied: “We’d have to look at the constitution.”

Bondi picked up on Bream’s use of the phrase “heavy lift” when describing what actions would need to be taken in order to remain in office past 2028.

“There are methods which you can use,” Trump insisted on NBC News in a telephone interview last Sunday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi remained coy when asked about President Donald Trump seeking a third term ( Fox News )

That follows months of Trump making quips about a third term despite the clear constitutional prohibition on it. “Am I allowed to run again?” Trump joked during a House Republican retreat in Florida in January.

Just a week after he won the election last fall, Trump suggested in a meeting with House Republicans that he might want to stick around after his second term was over.

This time, Trump said last week, “I’m not joking.” But even some allies don’t believe that. “You guys keep asking the question,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Monday. And Trump is just “having some fun with it,” he said, “probably messing with you.”

Trump’s musings often spark alarm among his critics even when they’re legally impossible, given that he unsuccessfully tried to overturn his 2020 election loss and has since pardoned supporters who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But Trump, who will be 82 when his term ends, has also repeatedly said that this will be his last term. Trying for another also would flatly violate the Constitution. The current gambit seems more like a termed-out president trying to convince his party and the public that he could still be in power four years from now.

Senator Bernie Sanders was also asked about Trump’s future plans in an interview on April 6 on CBS News.

“The idea of a third term? Why not? They don't believe in the rule of law. They don't believe in the Constitution. So, yeah, I would take that seriously,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.