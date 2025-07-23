Army reveals the real cost of Trump’s birthday parade in Washington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial Army parade through Washington, D.C., in June that coincided with Donald Trump’s birthday cost the service branch $30 million, it announced on Wednesday.

“I can confirm the total for the Army festival and parade cost approximately $30 million,” an Army spokesperson told The Hill.

The event, marking the 250th anniversary of the Army, was projected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, not accounting for the cost of police and street repairs tied to the event

In addition to cost overruns, some worried the event would damage Washington's infrastructure, though an Army spokesperson said in late June the procession of military hardware had only been shown to damage a single curb, which the Army planned to repair.

The parade featured columns of marching troops, fireworks, and antique and modern military hardware like tanks rolling through Washington.

Trump administration Army 205h anniversary parade in Washington cost military branch $30 million, while drawing an estimated crowd of less than 200,000 attendees ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The parade may have exceeded expectations on cost and safety, but the event was a controversial one, nonetheless.

Critics argued that the sight of the military marching through the capital, at the same time the Trump administration was using the military to quell protests against his administration in Los Angeles, had authoritarian undertones.

“This is the kind of thing that Stalin would have done. This is the kind of thing North Korea does. It sickens me that we're putting on this display just for one man's ego,” Donna Stork, 73, of Hagerstown, Maryland, told The Independent as she watched the event.

“I have no problems with the Army having a celebration,” she added. “What I do have a problem with is the implication that this is more about Trump and military might than it is about the 250th anniversary of people who fought and died for our country.”

Others, including some veterans, praised the event.

“I retired from the Army 30 years ago and I came to honor all the people that came before me, all the friends that I've lost,” Van Beal, 70, who first joined the Army in 1978, told The Independent.

A June poll found that 60 percent of respondents thought the event was not a good use of government funds.

The parade took place the same day as “No Kings” protests against the administration, which drew between 4 and 5 million people, according to estimates.

The Trump administration claimed 250,000 people attended the parade, though outside estimates suggest fewer than 200,000 were in Washington for the event.