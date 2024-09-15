Walz hails ‘fellow cat owner Taylor Swift’ as he quotes ‘Tortured Poets’ song

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

“Coach” Tim Walz took a moment during a fired-up speech in Superior, Wisconsin, to give a shout-out to the Harris-Walz campaign’s most high-profile supporter — and reference a song off her Tortured Poets Department album.

Kamala Harris’s vice presidential running mate, accompanied by his wife Gwen, was in full pep-talk oratorical flow on Saturday afternoon when he decided to share some advice with the men in the crowd.

The Governor of Minnesota said: “Here’s my life hack for all the guys out there — surround yourself with smart women and listen to them and you’ll do just fine.”

“That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift,” he added, having shown off a Swiftie-style friendship bracelet from the campaign merchandise store.

He continued: “It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world... Donald Trump.”

That was clearly a cheeky reference to one of the songs of her latest album, titled “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Walz was speaking to a crowd of approximately 1,200 people in the Marcovich Wellness Center on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

This was his fourth visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin and comes as part of the four-day “New Way Forward” tour of swing states.

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, delivers remarks at an election campaign event in Superior, Wisconsin, on September 14, 2024 ( REUTERS )

Walz visited Michigan this week, holding events in Grand Rapids and Lansing, and Wausau, Wisconsin.

For her part, Harris made two stops in North Carolina on Thursday before heading to Pennsylvania and then returning to Washington, DC, for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards at which President Joe Biden was given a lifetime achievement award.

Pop megastar Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign on Tuesday evening, moments after the end of the presidential debate against Trump.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she said: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” she wrote.

President Joe Biden introduces Vice President Kamala Harris at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 2024 Phoenix Awards on September 14, 2024 ( Getty Images )

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election ( AFP via Getty Images )

She added: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In an apparent jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

The accompanying photo showed Swift holding one of her cats – Benjamin Button.