Cities prepare for ‘No Kings’ rallies nationwide as Marines arrive in Los Angeles
There are expected to be over 2,000 “No Kings” protests in all 50 states during President Donald Trump’s military parade
Cities have been preparing for ‘No Kings’ rallies nationwide as opponents of the Trump administration get ready to protest against the president and his agenda.
There are expected to be over 2,000 protests in all 50 states Saturday, and local police say they will protect those who assemble peacefully.
In Los Angeles on Friday, the first 200 U.S. Marines out of a battalion of 700 arrived, joining National Guard troops already deployed to the city by the Trump administration. At 12 p.m. local time, they went on duty patrolling outside the Wilshire Federal Building in the city’s Civic Center.
Thursday night, an appeals court ruled that Donald Trump can retain temporary control of the Guard, dealing a blow to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump’s action was “illegal” and violated the Tenth Amendment, saying the president must return control of 4,000 troops to Newsom.
A more comprehensive appeals hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday.
A curfew for downtown Los Angeles remains in effect indefinitely as officials work to curb vandalism and looting of businesses after dark.
Protests against the ongoing workplace raids across the nation are expected to continue through the weekend as part of the “No Kings” movement, coinciding with the president’s birthday parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
What you need to know so far today...
- An appeals court has temporarily blocked California Governor Gavin Newsom from regaining control of 4,000 National Guard troops mobilized in Los Angeles by the Trump administration.
- The ruling came after a U.S. District Judge stated that President Trump's control of the troops was "illegal" and violated the Tenth Amendment.
- The first 200 out of 700 U.S. Marines have arrived in Los Angeles to protect the Wilshire Federal Building. National Guard troops will now be deployed to protect ICE agents as they carry out operations in the city.
- There was another relatively calm night in Los Angeles with several arrests of people who refused to disperse when Mayor Karen Bass’s third consecutive nighttime curfew began in the downtown area.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faces calls to resign after California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from her press conference in Los Angeles.
- The Trump administration has given personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials, raising concerns about identifying individuals for deportation.
ICE protests turn into mashup of left-wing rally cries
Trump insists ‘not a king at all’ as he’s pressed on tank-adorned DC birthday parade
Democrat senator says Alex Padilla's detainment is 'the kind of stuff you see in Russia and China'
Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat who serves on the Armed Services Committee, said on CNN in reaction to Senator Alex Padilla being handcuffed during a DHS press conference: “This is the kind of stuff you see in Russia and China, not the United States. It’s un-American.”
Padilla was forcibly removed, restrained, and handcuffed during a press conference Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held Thursday when he attempted to question her on the Trump administration’s response to the anti-ICE raids in Los Angeles.
LA man charged with assaulting federal officer during protest
Christian Damien Cerna-Camacho of Boyle Heights is accused of assaulting a federal officer during an immigration protest, NBC Los Angeles reported.
Protesters claim Cerna-Camacho punched the officer.
The man is also accused of telling federal officers he had guns and was going to shoot them.
Cerna-Camacho had his first court appearance Thursday, which his wife and five-month-old baby attended. He was denied bail.
Anti-ICE protests continue in Chicago Thursday evening
Protests over President Donald Trump’s ICE raids and mass deportation efforts that erupted in Los Angeles last Friday have spread to other major cities like Chicago.
Chicagoans took to the streets Thursday evening, chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is an immigrant town,” The New York Times reports.
The Times spoke to Rick Lucas, a nurse from Ohio who joined the protest while visiting The Windy City.
“I’m concerned that ICE is going to come into our hospital, disrupt patient care and rip families apart,” he said.
Local police made 17 arrests during protests in Chicago on Tuesday, per the Times. Those protesters were charged with aggravated battery, reckless conduct and criminal damage to government property.
Newsom slams Trump, calling his deployment of the National Guard 'a dangerous abuse of power'
California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed President Donald Trump for deploying thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles amid anti-ICE protests.
He wrote on X Thursday night, “Donald Trump is using brave American soldiers as props in his political performance...It’s a dangerous abuse of power.”
The National Guard has been protecting federal buildings and accompanying federal agents on ICE raids in Los Angeles.
DHS calls LA mayor's claims about ICE showing up in homeless shelters 'blatantly false'
The Homeland Security Department called Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ claims about immigration agents showing up in homeless shelters “blatantly false.”
During a press conference Thursday, Bass claimed that ICE officials “entered our city and provoked the city by chasing people through Home Depots and car washes and showing up at schools and today, showing up at emergency rooms and homeless shelters.”
DHS slammed Bass in an X post later Thursday, saying her rhetoric “demonizes the brave men and women of law enforcement.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger called for bipartisan cooperation for immigration reform: 'If there’s a will there’s a way'
Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the recent Los Angeles immigration protests that have since sparked similar movements across the nation.
Speaking to Access Hollywood at Wednesday’s season two premiere of his Netflix action series FUBAR, the former Republican politician, 77, was asked his thoughts on the “current unrest happening in Los Angeles.”
“I hope that the locals and the state and the federal government work together,” Schwarzenegger said, calling on bipartisan cooperation to bring immigration reform.
“That the democrats and the republicans work together to solve this issue because I think we need immigration reform, and I think they can do it,” he added. “If there’s a will there’s a way. I just encourage them to work this out.”
Inga Parkel reports.
Arnold Schwarzenegger wades in on government response to ICE protests in LA
Trump ordered to return control of National Guard troops to Gavin Newsom after ‘illegal’ order over LA protests
Guard troops it deployed to the Los Angeles protests back to state officials, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.
The decision sets up a potential standoff over the fate of the roughly 4,000 guardsmen who the White House has tapped to respond to the ongoing unrest.
“[President Trump]’s actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Judge Charles R. Breyer wrote in a stunning Thursday evening ruling, referring to the amendment preserving certain powers of the states from federal interference. “He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”
The court’s order, which the Trump administration immediately appealed, is set to take effect at noon on Friday.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump must return National Guard troops to California’s control after ‘illegal’ order
Gavin Newsom responds to court victory over National Guard: 'Today, the people won'
California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Thursday night address that a judge’s order for President Donald Trump to return control of the state’s National Guard proves the president “is not above or beyond constitutional constraints.”
He shared a clip of his address on X, writing, “The Constitution sets forth limits, and that includes the President of the United States. Today, the people won.”
In an unprecedented move, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles in response to the anti-ICE protests in the city.
