‘Political pawns’: Morale among California National Guard and Marines deployed in LA is underwater, report claims
State leaders in California have sharply criticized Trump administration decision to ignore their wishes and send military troops to respond to Los Angeles protests
The 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 US Marines sent to Los Angeles in response to the ongoing anti-immigration raid protests are reportedly suffering from low morale, according to members of the veterans community, amid allegations of a chaotic initial deployment and widespread concerns of the military being drafted into domestic law enforcement.
“Among all that I spoke with, the feeling was that the Marines are being used as political pawns, and it strains the perception that Marines are apolitical,” Marine Corps veteran Janessa Goldbeck, who runs the Vet Voice Foundation, told The Guardian. “Some were concerned that the Marines were being set up for failure. The overall perception was that the situation was nowhere at the level where Marines were necessary.”
“The sentiment across the board right now is that deploying military force against our own communities isn’t the kind of national security we signed up for,” added Sarah Streyder of the Secure Families Initiative in an interview with the outlet.
Controversy has followed the deployment since President Trump first federalized the California National Guard and ordered the state troops into Los Angeles on Saturday and a battalion of Marines was activated two days later.
California has sued the Trump administration over deploying the Guard, alleging the decision has “caused real and irreparable damage” to both Los Angeles and the state’s larger sovereignty.
Governor Gavin Newsom has also accused the White House of sending in thousands of troops without adequate provisions or training, sharing photos obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle of guardsmen sleeping head-to-foot on bare floors.
“You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep,” he wrote on X. “Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another.”
“This is what happens when the president and (Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth) demand the National Guard state assets deploy immediately with no plan in place … (and) no federal funding available for food, water, fuel and lodging,” a source involved in the deployment told the Chronicle of conditions during the early stages. “This is really the failure of the federal government. If you’re going to federalize these troops, then take care of them.”
U.S. Northern Command later said the photo showed soldiers who weren’t current on a mission in what were only temporary accommodations due a “fluid security situation.”
When asked for comment, a spokesperson for U.S. Northern Command pointed to a website for Task Force 51, which is coordinating the protection mission in Los Angeles.
“The Soldiers and Marines have contracting for billeting, latrines, showers, handwashing stations, food service, full laundry service, bulk ice, and bulk fuel,” the website reads, in regards to troop conditions. “While awaiting fulfillment of the contract, Soldiers and Marines have adequate shelter, food, and water.”
Federal officials say the military members in Los Angeles will not be formally arresting protesters, though they might temporarily detain individuals to stop threats or interference against federal agents, and they have authorization to provide security to federal buildings and operations.
U.S. Northern Command shared a photo Thursday showing Marines training in non-lethal tactics with riot shields, and the military has said the troops could deploy within the next 48 hours.
President Trump has faced larger criticisms for allegedly politicizing the military in response to the protests, including upset over a campaign-rally style speech about the crisis in front of jeering troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Base officials reportedly screened the crowd for those who disagreed with Trump and asked them to alert their superiors so others could be put in their place during the speech.
