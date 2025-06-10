Newsom claims military set to go on ICE raids as he demands a judge stop troop deployment in LA
Emergency request comes as state sues Trump administration over sending National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles protests
California Governor Gavin Newsom urgently appealed to a federal judge on Tuesday and requested an immediate order barring the National Guard and Marines deployed in response to the Los Angeles protests from joining in immigration raids, claiming such operations could be slated to begin any moment.
In a filing in a California federal court, the state said the Trump administration intends “to use unlawfully federalized National Guard troops and Marines to accompany federal immigration enforcement officers on raids throughout Los Angeles.”
“Federal antagonization, through the presence of soldiers in the streets, has already caused real and irreparable damage to the City of Los Angeles, the people who live there, and the State of California,” the filing continued. “They must be stopped, immediately.”
California is seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the military outfits from participating in immigration operations in Los Angeles.
“We’re on the other side of the red line,” Newsom previously warned on Monday, describing the alleged attempt to “operationalize” the troops to Pod Save America.
The Independent has contacted the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, the Marine Corps, and U.S. Northern Command, which is overseeing the Los Angeles operation, for comment.
The request from Newsom claimed that state officials learned between June 9 and 10 that the administration plans to use some of the 4,000 federalized National Guard members in Los Angeles to accompany immigration agents on operations throughout the community, fulfilling roles like “holding a secure perimeter” and “securing routes over public streets where immigration enforcement officers would travel.”
Elsewhere in the request, the state suggested contingents from the 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles could join in the effort, with both forces having the potential to “physically interact with or detain civilians.”
If such operations begin to take place, they would represent a major development, given the high legal firewalls keeping the military from domestic law enforcement-type roles in all but the most emergency circumstances.
The dramatic request came as part of the lawsuit California filed on Monday against the administration for activating the state’s National Guard to respond to the protests over the objections of the governor and mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
