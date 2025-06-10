Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom urgently appealed to a federal judge on Tuesday and requested an immediate order barring the National Guard and Marines deployed in response to the Los Angeles protests from joining in immigration raids, claiming such operations could be slated to begin any moment.

In a filing in a California federal court, the state said the Trump administration intends “to use unlawfully federalized National Guard troops and Marines to accompany federal immigration enforcement officers on raids throughout Los Angeles.”

“Federal antagonization, through the presence of soldiers in the streets, has already caused real and irreparable damage to the City of Los Angeles, the people who live there, and the State of California,” the filing continued. “They must be stopped, immediately.”

California is seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the military outfits from participating in immigration operations in Los Angeles.

“We’re on the other side of the red line,” Newsom previously warned on Monday, describing the alleged attempt to “operationalize” the troops to Pod Save America.

The Independent has contacted the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, the Marine Corps, and U.S. Northern Command, which is overseeing the Los Angeles operation, for comment.

The request from Newsom claimed that state officials learned between June 9 and 10 that the administration plans to use some of the 4,000 federalized National Guard members in Los Angeles to accompany immigration agents on operations throughout the community, fulfilling roles like “holding a secure perimeter” and “securing routes over public streets where immigration enforcement officers would travel.”

Elsewhere in the request, the state suggested contingents from the 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles could join in the effort, with both forces having the potential to “physically interact with or detain civilians.”

If such operations begin to take place, they would represent a major development, given the high legal firewalls keeping the military from domestic law enforcement-type roles in all but the most emergency circumstances.

The dramatic request came as part of the lawsuit California filed on Monday against the administration for activating the state’s National Guard to respond to the protests over the objections of the governor and mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.