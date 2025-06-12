Arnold Schwarzenegger wades in on government response to ICE protests in LA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the recent Los Angeles immigration protests that have since sparked similar movements across the nation.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at Wednesday’s season two premiere of his Netflix action series FUBAR, the former Republican politician, 77, was asked his thoughts on the “current unrest happening in Los Angeles.”

“I hope that the locals and the state and the federal government work together,” Schwarzenegger said, calling on bipartisan cooperation to bring immigration reform.

“That the democrats and the republicans work together to solve this issue because I think we need immigration reform, and I think they can do it,” he added. “If there’s a will there’s a way. I just encourage them to work this out.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired the same day, Schwarzenegger argued that “the democrats and the Republican’s have no interest in solving this problem [immigration] because they use that to raise money and so what they do is they just keep pointing the finger at each other and then they’re surpised if all of a sudden we are using our ‘middle finger’ on them.”

open image in gallery Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke in support of immigration reform, calling for bipartisan cooperation to 'solve this issue' ( Getty )

“This wouldn’t happen if the politicians would do their work. Think about it,” he said of the protests. “It’s all bogus because I think we can do better than that.”

The Austrian-born Terminator star added: “The whole thing is to do with deportation. Of course, this is a very sensitive subject for me because when I came over to this country, I was living in fear of being deported.”

Schwarzenegger, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, served as the Republican Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

“I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” he declared.

open image in gallery Anti-ICE protests erupted in LA over the weekend, bringing days of civil unrest ( Reuters )

Over the weekend, as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted raids in LA, anti-ICE protests erupted across the city, causing days of civil unrest. To quell the protests, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard, a decision that he is now being sued for by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who claims Trump acted “illegally.”

While LA remains the epicenter of unrest, The Independent found that demonstrations had flared up in at least 37 cities across the U.S. Hundreds of arrests had been made nationwide by Thursday.

Approximately 60 protesters, including juveniles, were arrested Sunday in San Fransico after a group began to vandalize property. Over on the East Coast, around 20 anti-ICE protesters were also led away by police in New York, following demonstrations in lower Manhattan.