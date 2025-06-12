Protests over Trump’s ICE raids continue spreading to other major cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protests that erupted in Los Angeles over President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have continued to spread to other major cities.

The LA protests erupted almost a week ago after federal ICE agents conducted search warrants at multiple locations.

Protests against Trump’s mass deportations of illegal immigrants have since popped up across the country in cities including New York, Austin, Chicago and Atlanta.

The Independent has identified protests in at least 35 U.S. cities since Friday, with the majority occurring on Monday and Tuesday.

open image in gallery Protests that erupted in Los Angeles over President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have continued to spread to other major cities

open image in gallery Anti-ICE protests outside of federal buildings on Tuesday in New York City ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Police officers face off with protesters in the Loop on Tuesday in Chicago ( Getty Images )

The protests have been spread across 19 states, with most in California, Texas and Pennsylvania.

There are also planned protests in cities including Eugene, Oregon and Raleigh, North Carolina, according to The Washington Post.

While most of the protests in LA have been peaceful, police have made hundreds of arrests. More than 200 people were arrested Tuesday, the Post reported, citing authorities. The vast majority were detained for failing to disperse, but there were 17 others who were accused of violating the curfew that officials placed on the downtown area indefinitely.

Arrests have also been made in other cities where demonstrations have continued for days.

A total of 86 people in New York City were arrested Tuesday after about 200 protesters confronted the cops, abc7NY reported. Of the protesters who were arrested, 34 were charged with crimes including assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

At least 13 protesters were arrested in Austin on Monday, KVUE reported. Police said the arrests were made “in connection with unlawful activity.”

Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The unprecedented move sparked backlash from California officials, with Governor Gavin Newsom suing the Trump administration to stop the order.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard in his state “to ensure peace & order,” he wrote on an X post Wednesday.

“Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order,” Abbott said.