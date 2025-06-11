An AP photographer captures a powerful moment in the chaos of the Los Angeles protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jae Hong is based in Los Angeles and has worked with The Associated Press for more than 18 years, covering many of the city’s biggest stories. Hong says protests in LA can change very quickly — one moment peaceful, the next chaotic — but he always tries to stay safe while telling the story through his images.

Why I took this photo

The protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown had been growing since Friday after a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement downtown. I knew Sunday would be the biggest, most tense day. The National Guard had been called in, bringing even more people into the streets.

How I made this photo

When the protesters gathered again in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, I followed. At first, it was peaceful. But moments later, LA police officers in riot gear arrived, ready to clear the area.

A few hundred protesters moved onto the freeway and blocked the southbound lanes. The officers quickly surrounded the protesters, pushing them back onto the on-ramp. I was trapped in the middle of the crowd and the officers on the ramp, packed in so tightly that I could barely move.

I kept my camera up to my eye, trying to capture the protesters’ anger and fear. In the middle of it all, through the smoke and chaos, I saw this moment: A woman in a gas mask, standing face to face with a line of police in full riot gear, her hands raised, not to fight, not to give up, but appealing for calm.

Why this photo works

This photo shows the range of emotions in the crowd as protesters stood their ground. The smoke filling the air makes the moment feel even more intense. And it happened in broad daylight on a major Los Angeles freeway, making it even more powerful.

___ For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.