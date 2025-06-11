Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A curfew has been issued for part of Downtown Los Angeles following days of civil unrest triggered by ICE raids.

Mayor Karen Bass announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday “to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting.”

“We reached a tipping point,” she said, noting that 23 businesses were looted.

“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass added.

open image in gallery Members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on Tuesday morning ( AFP/Getty )

The curfew covers one square mile in downtown Los Angeles, and there are exceptions for residents, people traveling to and from work and credentialed media.

LA Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell emphasized that anyone who is within the designated curfew area in Los Angeles between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. – and is not deemed exempt – will be “subject to arrest.”

“The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” McDonnell said Tuesday.

Protests entered a fifth day on Tuesday. A few dozen protesters gathered peacefully downtown in front of the federal detention center Tuesday, which was quickly declared an unlawful assembly, the Associated Press reported.

open image in gallery A protester yells at police and federal agents in an action to denounce the ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations in the area Tuesday ( AP )

Earlier Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom asked a federal court to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles, saying it would only heighten tensions and promote civil unrest.

He filed the emergency request after Trump ordered the deployment to LA of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines following protests directed at the president’s stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The federal government said Newsom was seeking an unprecedented and dangerous order that would interfere with its ability to carry out enforcement operations. A judge set a hearing for Thursday.