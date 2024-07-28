Harris campaign rakes in $200m of donations in first week: Live updates

✕ Close Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris‘ campaign says it has raised $200 million in donations in its first week since the vice president was officially endorsed by Joe Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Of that amount, 66 percent came from first-time donors, according to the campaign. The team said that since last Sunday, it had seen “unprecedented” support from across the US, with more than 170,000 volunteers joing the campaign and plans to mobilize 2,300 in key battleground states.

Engagement with younger voters continues, with the vice president joining TikTok officially on Friday.

Harris herself acknowledged that she and the Democrats are “underdogs in this race,” at a fundraiser in Massachussets on Saturday, her first since receing Biden’s backing.

“We are the underdogs in this race. Level set, ok. We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people powered campign,” she told crowds.

She later laid into Donald Trump, saying: “You may have noticed, Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain wierd. I mean that’s the box you put that in.

The Harris campaign estimated that that event alone would bring in over $1.4 million in donations.