Elections 2024 live news: Obama endorses Walz after Harris picks Minnesota Governor as running mate
Latest news as Democratic presidential contender selects Minnesota Governor to help her take on Donald Trump and JD Vance, with his Pennsylvania counterpart Josh Shapiro narrowly missing out
Kamala Harris has announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join her as running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, after formally clinching her party’s nomination for the White House on Monday.
Following her rapid rise in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision last month to step aside, the Vice President has had less than two weeks to pick a deputy, with the complicated business of vetting candidates having to take place at lightning pace.
State governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, Roy Cooper and JB Pritzker plus Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg were all understood to be in contention at various stages, with Harris holding final interviews at her Washington DC residence on Sunday before making a final choice on who would be best placed to help her beat Donald Trump and JD Vance at the ballot box in November.
Walz has proven himself a popular governor and has enjoyed success in recent days attacking Trump and Vance as “weird”, landing blows the Republicans have struggled to respond to.
Harris and Walz will now appear together at a rally in Philadelphia this evening, where the new man can expect a rapturous reception.
Shapiro praises ‘battle-tested' Harris at Philadelphia rally
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro is speaking at today’s rally, and he walked out to a huge roar of applause.
“I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you every single day and I’m going to be working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America,” the Democrat told the crowd.
He praised Harris as “courtroom tough” and “battle-tested and ready to go.”
The Trump years, meanwhile, were marked with “more chaos” and “less freedom,” as well as declining abortion rights, Shapiro said.
WATCH: Harris campaign releases video introducing Walz as running mate
How’s the Harris campaign going to introduce Tim Walz to the nation?
Today, we got our first peek.
Here’s a mini bio the campaign released talking about the Minnesota governor’s long career in public service.
On the ground at Harris campaign in Philadelphia
Andrew Feinberg reports from Philadelphia:
The crowd at the Temple University-owned arena appeared quite racially diverse and varied in age, a notable difference from the older, whiter crowds that frequent rallies for Harris’s opponent.
The Independent spotted a pair of grey-haired caucasian males sporting shirts declaring themselves to be “Old White Men for Harris and Freedom.”
One of them, Bernie Strain, said he and his friend Joe Mathis were in attendance “to support the Democratic ticket, supporting the party, and supporting our next president, Kamala Harris.”
Asked about the significance of their shirts, Strain replied: “It’s as clear as the t shirt says. It’s about two old white men liking our Social Security, liking our Medicare, liking our freedom, liking our democracy — we’ll lose it if Trump gets elected.”
He also told The Independent that his son, a US Marine, had served a pair of tours at the base that was struck by Iran-backed militants in Iraq yesterday.
“He’s no loser and he’s no sucker for serving in the United States’s service, and Trump’s not going to call my son a loser or a sucker. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” he said.
Strain added that he “feels” Biden, citing the death of the president’s eldest son, Beau Biden, following a tour of duty in Iraq.
“Joe’s my guy, but we got to win this. He did the best thing he could do. He saved us for four years, and it’s time for a new torch to be passed to a new generation,” he said.
The debut outing for the 2024 Democratic ticket even attracted a pair of ex-Republican members of Congress.
One of them, James Greenwood, represented Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District from 1993 to 2005.
He told The Independent that he understood Biden had to stand down after his debate performance against Trump.
“You’re never going to unsee it, that’s always going to be in the commercials. It’s always going to be on the internet,” he said.
Greenwood, who is involved in the Republicans for Harris coalition affiliated with the Harris-Walz campaign, said it was hard to recruit anyone to the pro-Harris GOP effort after the debate, but he described the vibe after Biden stood down as “like an electric charge.”
“You’ve seen it. You know, the excitement, the volunteers, the fundraising, so everyone’s pretty excited,” he said.
Greenwood also told The Independent he’d been “all in” for Harris to select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, but he also had kind words for the Minnesota governor.
“From what I’ve seen of Governor Walz is that he’s a very down to earth guy, very likable guy, and I think they’ll make a great team,” he said.
Another former Republican Congressman, Tea Party firebrand turned outspoken Never Trump commentator Joe Walsh, said Walz is just what Democrats need to appeal to working-class voters and shake off the party’s image as a collection of effete elites.
“He’s like an everyman — the Democrats have had trouble with blue collar regular workers and that’s right up Walz’s alley,” he said. “This guy can go into any pool hall, any VFW, and he’s down more than Shapiro is. I disagree with him on a lot of policy, but he’s like a regular guy, and that’s what Democrats have to have.”
Harris and Emhoff set to arrive any minute
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to arrive in Philly any moment.
Earlier today, they shared this photo of their journey to this high-profile rally.
How do Walz and Vance stack up in the polls?
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been chosen to run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and while current polling shows that most Americans aren’t familiar with him past polling shows he is popular with voters.
Unlike Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, Walz has decades of political experience, having first been elected to represent Minnesota’s 1st district in the House of Representatives in 2006 with 52 percent of the vote.
Despite his experience, an ABC News and Ipsos survey from July found that out of 1,200 Americans, most did not know who Walz was.
Ariana Baio looks at the numbers.
Tim Walz’s approval rating compared to JD Vance
Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday
Democrats react to Tim Walz as VP pick: ‘I don’t know’
Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz to be her running mate for the 2024 General Election. It's the choice the current vice president mulled over for weeks, before landing on Walz, who beat Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro and Arizona's Mark Kelly to be Harris's top pick. The pair are due to step out for their first joint rally this evening in Philadelphia in front of thousands of fellow Democrats. The Independent spoke to a few of them and asked them what they thought of Harris's choice.
