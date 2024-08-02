Support truly

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially received a majority of votes from delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, making history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major political party.

The vice president reached the requisite 2,350 delegate votes on Friday afternoon during a virtual roll call vote ahead of this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible,” Harris said on the call.

Harris moved quickly to secure key endorsements and delegate pledges within days of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential campaign, which rocketed Harris to the top of the ticket. Biden, former Democratic presidents, party officials, lawmakers and scores of voters embraced her candidacy while she earned record-breaking donations to support her run.

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two on July 27. She officially clinched the Democratic nomination for president to face Donald Trump on August 2. ( AP )

Trump’s campaign came out swinging against his Democratic rival with attempts to blame her for Biden’s actions in office while reviving racist claims that target her ethnicity, turbocharging racist and misogynistic attacks against her.

While both Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump saw a surge of donations after Biden ended his re-election campaign, Harris supporters injected $310 million into her campaign’s coffers - more than doubling the $139 million that Trump’s campaign took in.

Harris will formally accept the nomination at the party’s convention beginning on August 19, officially kicking off a campaign against Trump.

The Democratic National Committee began a virtual roll call vote for delegates on Thursday, with a deadline to return ballots by Monday evening. She had secured more than enough delegate pledges before voting started. Harris is expected to announce her running mate next week, kicking off a series of campaign stops in battleground states.

DNC chair Harrison noted on the call that there is still time for delegates to cast their ballots before Monday night’s deadline.

“We believe in the promise of America: the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice — not just for some, but for all,” the vice president told supporters on Friday’s call, according to her campaign.

“And, ultimately, in this election — you all have heard me say many times — we each face the question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she added. “Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate? And the beauty of our democracy is we each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question. And that is why I say, and know, the power is with the people.”