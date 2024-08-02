Election 2024 live: Harris and Biden greet prisoners released from Russia as Trump trashes swap deal
Three Americans were released in a multinational prisoner swap that set two dozen people free
The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
Gershkovich, Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with dual US-Russia citizenship, arrived on American soil shortly before midnight and were greeted by president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, before joyful reunions with their families.
The historic prisoner swap deal has been hailed as a diplomatic victory across the world, with the apparent exception of Donald Trump, who bitterly posted on Truth Social that the US never makes good deals and the negotiators were an “embarrassment”.
Meanwhile, with just over two weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention, the party’s virtual roll call has begun with Harris soon expected to become the party’s official nominee.
Voting got underway at 9am ET on Thursday and runs through 5 August. Harris will announce her running mate next week before embarking on a tour of key battleground states.
‘Wonderful to greet freed Americans’
The freed Americans – Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza – took selfies with family members and friends, shared hugs with president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, patted loved ones on the back and smothered them with kisses.
At one point, Mr Biden gave Whelan the flag pin off his own lapel.
‘Wonderful’ to greet freed Americans,” said Mr Biden.
He gave giving special credit to the cooperation of nations including Germany and Slovenia for helping to make the global prisoner swap work, saying they agreed to difficult things that were “against their self-interests.”
Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Mr Biden rejected the idea that such swaps could lead to other Americans being detained. “I don’t buy this idea of ... let these people rot in jail because other people may be captured,” the president said.
Vice president Kamala Harris called the deal an “extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy”.
In pictures: Family members greet freed American prisoners as they return home
‘Powerful example of why it is vital to have friends in world’
The White House said it negotiated the high profile trade of 24 prisoners with Russia alongside Germany and three other countries. The deal, negotiated in secrecy for more than a year, involved 16 prisoners moving from Russia to the West and eight sent back to Russia from the West.
They included Vadim Krasikov, convicted of murdering an exiled dissident in Berlin, the German government said.
US president Joe Biden hailed the deal as “a feat of diplomacy and friendship” and praised Washington’s allies for their “bold and brave decisions.”
Mr Biden and vice president Kamala Harris greeted freed Americans Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, as well as Russian-British dissident and US resident Vladimir Kara-Murza, as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, shortly before midnight.
Russian president Vladimir Putin met the prisoners returning to Russia on their arrival in Moscow, saying they would be given state awards.
“Today is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world,” Mr Biden said earlier at the White House, flanked by relatives of freed prisoners.
Mr Biden expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the politically difficult choice to release Krasikov.
Harris hails Biden as president who ‘understands importance of diplomacy’
Kamala Harris praised Joe Biden after the pair welcomed back the released Americans to US soil, saying he successfully secured their release by facilitating an ambitious, multinational prisoner swap.
“This is an extraordinary day. And I’m very thankful for our president, and what he has done this entire career, but in particular, as it relates to these families and these individuals,” she said.
Journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza arrived on American soil shortly before midnight for a joyful reunion with their families.
President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were also there to greet them and dispense hugs all around.
In a seemingly indirect swing at former president Donald Trump’s skills to negotiate political deals, Ms Harris said: “This one, this is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy. And understands the strength that rest in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”
‘It feels wonderful and was long time coming’
Speaking to the media after greeting the returning Americans, Joe Biden hailed the exchange – by far the largest in a series of swaps with Russia – as a diplomatic feat involving several Western allies.
“It feels wonderful, it was a long time coming. I meant what I said, alliances make a difference, [allies] stepped up and took a chance for us,” he said.
“I asked them to do some things that were against their immediate self interest. And really very difficult for them to do, particularly Germany and Slovenia.”
The US and its allies gave up Russians charged or convicted of serious crimes in exchange for Russia releasing journalists, dissidents and others imprisoned by the country’s highly politicised legal system on charges seen by the West as trumped-up.
As Trump spirals, major prisoner swap delivers win for Democrats
John Bowden writes:
They’re out, finally.
The release of a group of Americans and other westerners held in Russian detention provided a jolt of energy for an unsuspecting figure on Thursday: President Joe Biden, whose relevance as commander-in-chief has suddenly been sharply reinforced for a national news media with a short attention span. A total of 16 captives held by Russia were released, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, journalist Evan Gershkovich, and British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza.
It was a clear political victory for Biden at an unexpected time. He is still reeling from the political effects of withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race just weeks before his party’s national convention. Kamala Harris, his vice president, is now the presumptive nominee and has taken on a starring role in the campaign as well as back home in Washington.
And this victory couldn’t have come at a better time.
Continue reading...
Major prisoner swap delivers a win for Democrats as Trump spirals
Even Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to criticize Biden on Thursday
Evan Gershkovich and fellow freed Americans welcomed back to US by Biden and Harris
President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris welcomed the Americans freed from Russia back to US soil late on Thursday after the biggest profile prisoner swap with the West since the end of the Cold War.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, security executive Paul Whelan and radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 11.37pm on a chartered plane from Ankara, in Turkey.
Biden was the first to greet each of the three as they stepped down off the plane, followed by Harris, and then there were scenes of joyful reunion with their families.
Whelan exited first, shaking hands with the president and asking him: “How you doing, sir?” He then hugged his sister to applause from those gathered on the tarmac.
Gershkovich followed, and then Kurmasheva. Biden said “ happy birthday“ to the radio journalist’s daughter, who ran up to her mother crying, saying: “I love you so much, I can’t believe you’re here.” Her husband added: “This is real.”
Report:
Evan Gershkovich and others freed welcomed back to US soil by Biden and Harris
Around two dozen people have been set free including three Americans
In pictures: Biden and Harris greet three Americans released from Russian prison
‘Toughest call’ on prison exchange was from Germany and Slovenia, says Bide
The United States and Russia completed a 24-person prisoner swap on Thursday, the largest in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free, according to officials in Turkey, where the exchange took place.
The jet touched down shortly before midnight at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and relatives of the former prisoners waited to greet them.
Addressing the media, President Biden: “The toughest call on this one is for other countries. Because I asked them to do something that was against their immediate self-interest. Really difficult for them to do. Particularly Germany and Slovenia.”
'This is momma': Tears in Oval Office as families speak to prisoners freed in swap
Tears of joy flowed in the Oval Office the moment families of prisoners such as Evan Gershkovich, freed by Russia in the biggest such swap since the Cold War, first spoke by phone to their loved ones, a White House video showed on Thursday.
“This is momma. Do you hear me? It’s your mom,” Gershkovich’s mother tells her son, a Wall Street Journal reporter, in the emotional two-minute video of the virtual reunion, posted by president Joe Biden’s social media account on X.
“We just want to say how overwhelmed we are,” Mr Biden tells the released detainees as the families stand around the presidential Resolute Desk. “You’ve been wrongfully detained for a long time, and we are glad you are home.”
Russia freed Gershkovich, ex-US Marine Paul Whelan and others on Thursday as part of the elaborate multi-country exchange that the White House said involved 24 prisoners, including Russian hitman Vadim Kasikov, released by Germany.
“Every parent, child, spouse and loved one who joined me in the Oval Office today has been praying for this day for a long time,” Mr Biden posted about the deal, which was negotiated in secrecy for more than a year.
