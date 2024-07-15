Support truly

JD Vance has been named Donald Trump’s vice presidental nominee as the former president looks to take back the White House - and it's been a long journey from a small town in Ohio for the 39-year-old Republican star.

It is an extraordinary ascent for a 39-year-old former US Marine and child of a violent, broken home, best known for his searing 2016 memoir about the despair of America's rust belt.

Hillbilly Elegy – which sought to explain Trump's rise by dissecting and sharply criticizing the culture that he'd grow up in – made Vance an instant media darling, hailed by many confused left-wingers as a "Trump whisperer." While he was once anti-trump, Vance will now be joining Trump on the ticket and will be the presumed front-runner for the Republican nominee in 2028.

‘We’re the only people you don’t have to feel ashamed to look down on’

James David Vance was born in 1984 in Middletown, Ohio, a small city between Cincinnati and Dayton with a population (at the time) of around 45,000.

Coincidentally, his biological father was also called Donald – and was of Scots-Irish ancestry – but his parents split when he was just a toddler and he was adopted by his mother's new husband.

It was a rough upbringing. In his book, Vance describes his mother as highly unstable, sometimes violent, and persistently addicted to prescription narcotics. His grandfather –Papaw, as he called – was frequently drunk, while his grandmother – Mamaw – was a "violent non-drunk" prone to unpleasant stunts such as dousing him in gasoline or serving him garbage on a plate.

In time, though, the pair stabilized their lives and became Vance's legal guardians. As Vance describes it, they taught him that despite the violence in his childhood, and despite the discrimination he'd face coming from "hillbilly" stock, he'd need to take responsibility for digging himself out and making himself a happy life.

"We are the only group of people you don’t have to be ashamed to look down upon," Vance says his grandma once told him. Yet she also said: "Never be like these f***ing losers who think the deck is stacked against them."

Vance finished high school and spent four years in the Marines. He gives the latter institution enormous credit for teaching him things his parents couldn't, such as how to improve himself until he succeeded at a task or how to be responsible with his finances.

It was after graduating from Ohio State University in 2009 that Vance formed two relationships that would shape the rest of his life. At Yale Law School, he met his future wife Usha Vance, an Indian-American from San Diego. And in San Francisco, where the couple moved in 2015, he met Peter Thiel – the prolific tech industry investor and arch-conservative who would later fund much of Vance's campaign for the US Senate.

Despite his ascent into the elite – or perhaps because of it – Vance had long been working on a book. At Yale he'd been encouraged to pursue the project by his professor Amy Chua, whose parenting memoir Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother had been a smash hit in 2011.

Hillbilly Elegy was a huge success, hailed by both conservatives and liberals as a welcome explanation for the destabilizing crisis that appeared to be emanating from middle America as Trump continued his combative, outrageous, and unexpected rise to power.

‘The ruling class are robbing us blind’

In 2021, having previously rejected the idea, Vance began exploring the possibility of running for the US Senate. He received a $10m donation from his old friend Peter Thiel and an unknown amount from the conservative tech millionaire Robert Mercer.

In the 2022 midterm elections, he was elected to the US Senate representing his home state of Ohio. And like many former “never Trump” conservatives, he had decisively recanted his old criticisms of the mercurial real estate baron.

"Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016," said Vance in 2021. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.

"I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak."

Much of that criticism, and indeed his book Hillbilly Elegy, had come from Vance's conviction that poor white people had been afflicted by a victimhood mindset, wrongly blaming their circumstances on everyone and anything except their own culture and behaviour.

But in his 2021 speech announcing his run for the Senate, Vance struck a different tone.

“If you look at every issue in this country," he said, "every issue, I believe traces, back to this fact: On the one hand, the elites in the ruling class in this country are robbing us blind, and on the other, if you dare complain about it, you are a bad person.”

Asked on Fox News on Monday how he would feel if he wasn’t picked to be Trump’s VP, Vance admitted: "I'm human, right? So when you know this thing is a possibility, if it doesn't happen, there is certainly going to be a little bit of disappointment.”

But, earlier in the interview, he suggested it was something he’d get over. “They’ll ask me if they ask me. And if they don’t, that’s fine.”

On Monday, Trump asked.