Mickey Rourke makes homophobic comments to Jojo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.

One contestant in particular, American actor Mickey Rourke, has been the cause of significant controversy after he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa during Wednesday night’s episode (9 April).

During the exchange, Siwa told Rourke that she is gay, to which he shouted across the courtyard: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” He then proceeded to say he will “tie” her up.

Rourke then announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Siwa was comforted by Love Island star Chris Hughes as she broke down in tears, while Rourke was given a formal warning by Big Brother in the diary room.

It comes after the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler was deemed to have “grabbed” and “ogled” at series presenter AJ Odudu upon first entering the house.

The events have caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”

Another person added: “JoJo Siwa should not have to continue living with someone who made her feel like that. Big Brother should scrap the formal warning and remove Mickey to show their support of their LGBTQ+ audience and housemates.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.”

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.

The series continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.