Trump classified documents case dismissed over Jack Smith’s appointment days after assassination attempt: Live
Ruling comes as Republican calls on Americans to stand together after he is wounded by sniper’s bullet at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night
Louise Thomas
The classified documents case against former president Donald Trump has been dismissed by Florida judge Aileen Cannon, citing a violation of the appointments clause — that Special Counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally named to investigate the case.
Cannon was appointed by Trump. An appeal is expected.
The former president has said he is “supposed to be dead” after being wounded in a “surreal” shooting incident at his latest campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.
A full day after the Republican was clipped in the right ear by a sniper’s bullet, the motive of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks remains a mystery, with investigators saying they believe he acted alone. Secret Service agents fatally shot him.
President Joe Biden has meanwhile used a rare Oval Office address to implore Americans to “cool it down” in the final stretch of this year’s election race and “resolve our differences at the ballot box”.
The president has ordered an independent security review of the attack, which also killed a bystander and critically wounded two others.
After returning to his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump is now at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to accept his party’s invitation to be its 2024 presidential nominee.
Investigators mostly done analyzing shooter’s phone, report says
CNN reports that FBI investigators are about 70 per cent finished with analyzing the cell phone of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.
A law enforcement official told the network that they have not come across anything that has given them a clue as to why the 20-year-old would want to try and assassinate the former president.
Crooks’s parents are cooperating with the investigation and have said their son did not appear to have any friends or political leanings, the same official said.
Marine veteran who survived Trump rally shooting remains in medically induced coma
A military veteran who survived the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania is in a stable condition but in a medically induced coma after being shot.
David Dutch, 57, was a spectator in the crowd when he was injured in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, police said.
Amelia Neath and Kelly Rissman report.
Three victims of the Pennsylvania rally shooting have been identified by police, two of whom survived the attack
Trump calls for Secret Service protection for RFK Jr
Donald Trump has called for Secret Service protection to be given to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.
The former president wrote on Truth Social:
In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!
Watch: Former NRA chief Wayne LaPierre reacts to Trump shooting
Local cop reportedly encountered shooter on rooftop before he opened fire at Trump
A local police officer in Pennsylvania reportedly confronted the 20-year-old man who fired at Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday, but retreated after the would-be assassin pointed a rifle at him.
Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told CNN that police in Butler Township received reports on the day of the rally about a suspicious person lurking around the perimeter of Trump’s rally on Saturday. The callers did not report that the individual was carrying a gun.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Local cop reportedly encountered Trump shooter on rooftop but retreated
The Butler County Sheriff told CNN that the officer who encountered the shooter did not have forewarning that he’d be armed
Bill Maher denounces assassination attempt says shooter has done ‘so much damage to the left'
Bill Maher warned an audience at his comedy show Saturday night that the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump “has done so much damage to the left,” as he said there’s nothing funny about the shooting.
The comedian posted a clip of the show on his X account, showing him denouncing the shooting just a few hours after a 20-year-old would-be assassin opened fire on a Trump rally in rural Pennsylvania, nearly killing the former president, whose ear was grazed by a bullet.
Maher said that the assassination attempt was “not funny.”
Lilith Foster-Collins has the story.
Bill Maher says Trump shooting has done ‘so much damage to the left’
Maher told an audience at his comedy show that he “unequivocally denounces” the attempted assassination
Swalwell: ‘Mad man’ Trump is back
Trump describes split-second moment that saved his life after assassination attempt
Donald Trump has said that he’s “supposed to be dead” as he spoke out about the split-second moment that saved his life when a would-be assassin opened fire during a campaign rally at the weekend.
In one of his first interviews since the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, the former president described his survival as a “miracle” and claimed that it had given him new perspective heading into the Republican National Convention to “unite the country.”
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump describes split-second moment that saved his life: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’
Trump claimed the shooting had given him new perspective heading into the Republican National Convention, prompting him to tear up his speech lashing out at Joe Biden for a new focus on a bid to ‘unite the country’
Full story: Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case
Alex Woodward reports:
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case involving the retention of government files at his Mar-a-Lago compound has dismissed the case.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, has ruled that appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution.
“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote in an order on Monday.
The decision follows two days of courtroom hearings over whether Smith’s appointment and funding are constitutional.
Continue reading...
Judge Aileen Cannon says Jack Smith was illegally appointed and funded
Trump’s attempted assassin rejected from school gun club for being a ‘bad shooter’
The 20-year-old gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally was previously rejected from his high school shooting club because he was “a bad shooter”, it has been revealed.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump’s attempted assassin was rejected from school gun club
Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks was also a member of local sports club – Clairton Sportsmen’s Club in Pennsylvania – which has a 200-yard rifle range
