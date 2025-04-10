Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A helicopter, carrying at least six people, crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, leaving six people dead, reports say.

Around 3:15 p.m., the helicopter, a Bell 206 LongRanger, went down into the river that divides New York City from New Jersey. The helicopter appeared to have taken off from Manhattan, according to FlightRadar24.

The helicopter was carrying at least six people, a mix of children and adults, ABC 7 reported.

Rescue efforts were underway on both sides of the river. New York Police Department officials said emergency responders were gathered near the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

NYPD told locals to “expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.”

Videos of the incident circulated social media, showing emergency boats surrounding the helicopter, which was upside down in the waters.

Avi Rakesh, who posted a video of the helicopter on X, said he witnessed one of the helicopter blades fly off.

"I don't know what happened to the tail, but it just straight up dropped," Rakesh told NBC News. "It dropped feet away from Holland Tunnel, and I can't imagine if it hit it."

Shortly after the incident, emergency responders pulled at least four people from the helicopter.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said they were leading the investigation on the incident.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City,” the FAA and NTSB said.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…