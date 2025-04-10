Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Six people dead after helicopter crashes into Hudson River near New York City: Latest updates

The helicopter crashed into the river around 3:15pm

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Thursday 10 April 2025 16:31 EDT
Comments
Helicopter crash in Hudson River

Six people may be dead after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, sending rescue teams racing to the site of the crash and causing disruptions in traffic as emergency vehicles raced to assist.

The helicopter plummeted into the river around 3:15pm.

Rescue efforts were launched from both sides of the river, which serves as a partial border between New York and New Jersey. New York Police Department officials said that emergency responders had been gathering near the West Side Highway and Spring Street to prepare their response.

According to a report from the Associated Press, six people have died in the crash. The conditions of the passengers is currently unknown, but reports indicate some people have been pulled from the water.

A witness at the scene told NBC News the helicopter’s blade “flew off” moments before it plunged into the river.

This is a breaking situation, be sure to check back regularly as details are fluid and information may change as new details become available.

Six dead in Hudson River helicopter crash

The Associated Press reports that six people have died after a helicopter plummeted into the Hudson River this afternoon around 3:15pm local time.

Initial reports are still pouring in. Details may change as new information becomes available.

Graig Graziosi10 April 2025 21:31

Witness says helicopter blade "flew off" before crash

A witness to the crash told NBC News that a blade on the helicopter reportedly flew off before it crashed.

The witness, Avi Rakesh, told the broadcaster that the “chopper blade flew off” as it was headed south toward New Jersey.

He said after the blade came off, the aircraft dropped out of the sky.

Graig Graziosi10 April 2025 21:18

Crews scrambling after helicopter crashes into Hudson River near midtown Manhattan

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday afternoon, causing disruptions in traffic as emergency vehicles rushed to the area.

Around 3:15 p.m., the helicopter went down into the river that divides New York City from New Jersey.

Rescue efforts were underway on both sides of the river. New York Police Department officials said emergency responders were gathered near the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

READ MORE:

NYC helicopter crash: Crews rush to Hudson River after chopper crashes off midtown

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene after the helicopter crashed into the river
Graig Graziosi10 April 2025 21:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in