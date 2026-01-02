Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality star Dr. Drew Pinsky has reiterated Donald Trump’s health claims that the president made in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump told the newspaper that he wants “nice, thin blood” as he finally opened up about the rampant speculation surrounding his health.

The president revealed that he is relying on his "good genetics” to stay healthy. He also joked that he is taking far more aspirin than his doctors recommend.

Trump told WSJ that he had been encouraged to lower his aspirin dose but chose to ignore the advice of medics, after taking a high amount for 25 years.

“I’m a little superstitious,” he said. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” the president added. “Does that make sense?”

Meanwhile, Dr. Drew said Trump in an interview with Newsmax, “I only wish I could have his health at 80. It's extraordinary. I pray to God I am granted that kind of health at that age.”

The former co-host of “Loveline” went on to blame the media for reporting that Trump had an MRI late last year, despite the president himself saying he underwent the procedure.

“A level of ignorance is displayed here that is so typical of the press. It's full of nuance and ignorance. It's disgusting,” the doctor said.

open image in gallery Speculation about Donald Trump’s health has been rampant after he seemingly fell asleep in public and was seen with bruising on his hand ( AP )

Dr. Drew said that Trump’s CT scan was for a heart calcium test.

“It's a way of determining whether there's calcium in the arteries of the coronaries, the arteries of the heart. And if there is, guess what? They treat them with rosuvastatin and aspirin. Trump taking aspirin is nothing. It reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease. If you have a calcium score above a certain level, aspirin is a good idea,” he said.

In October 2025, Trump told reporters on board Air Force One that he underwent an MRI scan at Walter Reed. A month later, Trump described his MRI results as “outstanding.”

Doctors have long warned that taking too much aspirin can cause serious health issues. Taking too much aspirin at once or taking it too often can lead to aspirin poisoning, according to WebMD.

Aspirating poison can cause hyperventilation, vomiting, dehydration, and even death.

Much of the speculation around Trump’s health has been focused on his swollen ankles, which are caused by chronic venous insufficiency, according to his doctors. The health condition prevents blood from flowing from the legs to the heart, causing it to pool around the ankles.

The president told the WSJ that he started wearing compression socks to manage his condition, but eventually stopped because he did not like wearing them.

open image in gallery Dr. Drew said that Trump’s CT scan was for a heart calcium test ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

As he continued to reveal more about his health, the 79-year-old president told the newspaper that he regretted undergoing advanced imaging tests.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” he seethed. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

The commander-in-chief said he did not undergo an MRI, instead insisting it was just a “scan.”

Sean Barbabella, Trump’s doctor, confirmed to the WSJ that the president had undergone a CT scan, a quicker and more common test.

open image in gallery Trump’s bruised hand is often seen slathered with makeup ( Getty )

In typical Trump fashion, the president broadly swept away speculation over his well-being.

“My health is perfect,” he bragged.

Trump is known for his love of fatty, fast foods, with Joe Gruters, chair of the Republican National Committee, revealing that the president often has McDonald’s fries served to him as soon as he boards a plane.

Gruters added that the president gobbles down Filet-o-Fish, Quarter Pounder, and Big Mac burgers while in-flight. He also said that Trump combined two of the burgers, but did not specify which two were combined.

Last year, Robert F Kennedy Jr, the secretary of Health and Human Services, described the commander-in-chief’s diet as “crap.”

However, in his interview with the WSJ, Trump revealed that he does not enjoy exercising despite his fast-food-based diet.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump is also known for his love of fast food and for McDonald’s in particular ( Getty )

Beyond his diet, though, questions have been raised about the heavy bruising often seen on Trump’s hands.

He told the WSJ that the bruising is caused when he gets “wacked again by someone,” and downplayed his hand being slashed by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ring at a rally.

Trump also poked fun at reports that he has difficulty hearing.

“I can’t hear you. I can’t hear you. I can’t hear a word you’re saying,” he told the reporter, before claiming that he only struggles when “there’s a lot of people talking.”

The 79-year-old is well-known for his disordered sleep schedule, with aides rotating their own naps so that someone is on hand to keep Trump busy while travelling.

The president reportedly texts and calls his aides as late as 2 am, telling the WSJ that he has “never been a big sleeper.”

open image in gallery Trump says that he was caught ‘blinking’ when he seemed to fall asleep ( Getty )

He has seemingly fallen asleep during several events at the White House in recent months, including a Cabinet meeting and a press briefing on weight-loss drugs.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said, claiming that he had not actually fallen asleep. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.

Meanwhile, his doctors insisted to the WSJ that he was healthy, although they admitted that he had chronic venous insufficiency. Barbabella even went as far as to claim that Trump was in “exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief.”

He also provided the newspaper with a Mayo Clinic AI-assisted analysis of Trump’s electrocardiogram, which suggested he had the cardiac age of a 65-year-old.

Dr Mehmet Oz, who stood beside Trump at one of the press briefings where he seemed to fall asleep, also insisted that the president remained as sharp as ever.

“I can’t even think of a single time where he said something where I don’t think he understands the issue here,” Dr Oz said. “He may want you to do something that is, you know, is arguable whether it’s the right path to go, but it’s a very rational approach to it.”