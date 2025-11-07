‘Dozy Don’ allegations reappear after president closes eyes during Dr. Oz speech
President photographed appearing to doze during announcement of price cuts for weight loss drugs – which tackle obesity and aid sleep
Donald Trump has once again been labelled “Dozy Don” by Governor of California Gavin Newsom, this time after the president appeared to doze off during an Oval Office meeting about how tackling obesity can improve sleep.
Trump, 79, was seen with his eyes closed at several moments during the televised event, where his government announced lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
“People can sleep again, because they can breathe when they go to bed,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Meanwhile, the president was photographed leaning back into his chair with his eyes closed, prompting Newsom to post “Dozy Don is back!”
During the event, a man standing behind Trump stumbled and collapsed, after apparently fainting.
Newsom previously described the president as “Dozy Don”, after the commander-in-chief appeared to fall asleep last month during a widely criticized “Antifa roundtable”.
Newsom’s ribbing is a nod to Trump’s own nickname for “Sleepy Joe” Biden, who was 81 when he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and 82 when he finished his term. Trump became the oldest president ever to be sworn in, at 78 years and 7 months old, and will also be 82 upon completing this term in office.
Trump, who famously claims to get by on very little sleep and has no qualms about contacting staff at all hours, has also been caught apparently dozing on several occasions.
As well as last month’s Antifa episode, the president has been seen resting his eyes during an energy and innovation event in July, during cross-examination of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, last year, and again when his “hush money” trial, involving Stormy Daniels, got underway a month earlier.
Colorado representative Lauren Boebert has even gone on record defending the president, suggesting he was praying, not sleeping, when he closed his eyes during his trial last year. “But if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps,” she said, adding, “Maybe it’s an endearing moment of prayer, though.”
Trump has previously been dismissive of his need for much sleep, telling supporters on the campaign trail, “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi recently said none of the White House team “can keep up with him”. She added: “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”
Last month, Trump underwent an MRI scan. “It was perfect”, he told reporters afterwards.
