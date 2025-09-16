Nobody knows when Donald Trump sleeps, Pam Bondi admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nobody knows when Donald Trump actually sleeps, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, casting further mystery over the president’s peculiar nocturnal habits.

Trump’s bedtime has long been a topic of discussion; his reputation for operating on very little sleep is supported by his regular posting sprees on Truth Social in the early hours.

Allies from Kid Rock to JD Vance have both noted Trump’s tendency to call them at odd hours.

Now Bondi has weighed in on the subject. “None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.

open image in gallery Trump with JD Vance and Pam Bondi in the Oval Office ( AFP via Getty Images )

“There aren’t enough hours in the day for any of us,” she added during her appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast.

The 79-year-old president’s personal physician said in 2018 that the president only sleeps for four to five hours a night, well short of the recommended 7 to 9 hours for males his age.

The National Institute on Aging said that “many older people don’t sleep well” and are more likely to take medications affecting their sleep. A good night’s sleep is essential for humans to function well during the day, and “can help you learn, create new memories, respond quickly, solve problems, pay attention, make decisions, and be creative”

Trump has been previously dismissive of his need for much sleep, telling supporters on the campaign trail, “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

open image in gallery No one knows when Trump sleeps, Bondi said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Attorney General is not the first person close to Trump to reveal their unfamiliarity with the president’s sleep schedule.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance said Trump “doesn’t have an off switch”, telling Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump: “Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic.

“It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?”

Kid Rock said he shares with Trump the ability to only sleep for a handful of hours.

“I did this kind of sleep study a few years ago with Cleveland Clinic and the result was basically there’s like 2 percent of people who sleep four or five hours a night, are just fine,” the 54-year-old said to Fox News’ The Will Cain Show in May.

“The same thing with him. Like, you know, I’ll talk to him at 2 in the morning and then, you know, sometimes after I have a few beers, I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And then he’ll call me at like 5 a.m. and be like, ‘How do you like it?’ I’m like, ‘I’m up. I’m ready to go.’”