Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance hailed Charlie Kirk as “the smartest political operative I ever met,” as he hosted his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show”, from the White House in honor of the conservative commentator who was shot dead last week.

The vice president said Kirk was a “joyful warrior for our country,” and laid the blame for his assassination at the feet of an “incredibly destructive movement of left wing extremism” that he said had grown within the U.S. in the past few years.

The show aired at 12 p. m. ET Monday on X and Rumble, less than one week after Kirk was shot dead during a college campus visit in Utah. Suspect Tyler Robinson has been charged with murder over the incident, though authorities are still searching for a specific motive.

A montage of clips of Kirk speaking at various events, and pictures of him with his family and members of the Trump administration including Vance and Donald Trump, played before the vice president went live.

open image in gallery JD Vance hailed Charlie Kirk as ‘the smartest political operative I ever met,’ as he hosted ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ from the White House in honor of the conservative commentator who was shot dead last week ( via REUTERS )

open image in gallery The vice president laid the blame for Kirk’s assassination at the feet of an ‘incredibly destructive movement of left wing extremism’ that he said had grown within the U.S. in the past few years ( AFP/Getty )

White text on a black background read: “Dear Charlie, thank you.”

“Hey everybody, JD Vance here, live from my office in the White House and filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for but I'm going to try to do my best,” the vice president said at the top of the show. “Every single person in this building, we owe something to Charlie. He was a joyful warrior for our country. He loved America. He devoted himself tirelessly to making our country a better place.

“He was a critical part of getting Donald Trump elected as president, getting me elected as vice president, and so much of our success over the last seven months is due to his efforts, his staffing, his support and his friendship.

“I don't think that I'm alone in saying that Charlie was the smartest political operative I ever met.”

Vance has previously described Kirk as a long-term friend and someone who supported him closely in his push to become Trump’s running mate ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

open image in gallery Vance has previously described Kirk as a long-term friend and someone who supported him closely in his push to become Donald Trump’s running mate ahead of the 2024 presidential election ( Getty Images )

The vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, accompanied his casket on Air Force Two as it was taken from Salt Lake City back to Phoenix last Thursday, a day after Kirk’s assassination. Right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, which was founded by Kirk, is due to hold a memorial service for him at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona on Sunday.

Discussing the arrest of murder suspect Tyler Robinson, Vance noted it was important he be brought to justice, but added: “We have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and, I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet.

“We're going to talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity, real unity, that can only come when we tell the truth. And everybody knows that they can speak their mind about the issues of the day without being cut down by a murderer's gun.”

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk, holding a cross on a chain, deplane Air Force Two, carrying the body of Charlie Kirk, last Thursday ( AP )

open image in gallery Kirk’s casket was transported on on Air Force Two as it was taken from Salt Lake City back to Phoenix last Thursday, a day after his assassination ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Vance’s tribute also comes after other members of the Trump administration paid tribute to Kirk at a memorial service Sunday. Speakers included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Intelligence boss Tulsi Gabbard, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., who described Kirk as his “spiritual brother.”

Memorials to the MAGA broadcaster have also been set up in Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Arizona, and Utah Valley University, with U.S. flags, flowers, and letters laid in tribute.