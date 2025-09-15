New video appears to show Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson stalking Utah campus hours before shooting: Live updates
Utah Governor Spencer Cox says suspect radicalized online and ‘not cooperating’ as motive remains unclear
Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, is facing his first court appearance Tuesday, but a motive for the shooting is still unclear.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday that Robinson had been radicalized in the “dark” corners of the internet, was left-leaning, and “not cooperating” with law enforcement, though friends and family are helping the investigation.
The governor confirmed reports that Robinson has a transgender partner who is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.” Authorities have not said whether that was relevant as they investigate the motive.
Trump administration officials and friends of Kirk mourned the activist at a Sunday vigil at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard compared Kirk’s killing to the 9/11 terror attacks, while Kari Lake blamed what she called “brainwashing” during his brief stint in college.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has voiced his support for under-fire FBI Director Kash Patel, who has faced criticism over his handling of the manhunt.
He will answer questions from members of Congress about the investigation this week.
Utah governor snaps back at ‘conflict entrepreneur’ Steve Bannon
Utah’s governor is firing back at Steve Bannon and other Trump allies who are working to inflame passions and encourage rage among Republicans in response to the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Governor Spencer Cox appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, where the Republican responded to criticism leveled against him by Bannon on his War Room podcast last week.
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump says Kash Patel ‘has done a great job’ amid criticism over Kirk murder probe
President Trump on Saturday praised FBI Director Kash Patel following the capture of a suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
"I am very proud of the FBI," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job."
Josh Marcus has the story.
Timeline: How Charlie Kirk assassination and suspect arrest unfolded
Charlie Kirk had just kicked off Turning Point USA’s fall tour, debating with college students at campuses across the country, when 20 minutes into the Utah event, the right-wing activist was struck in the neck by a single bullet.
Chaos erupted as panicked students fled the courtyard of the Utah Valley University campus as Kirk, with blood pouring from his neck, fell to the ground from his chair.
The FBI was on the scene within 16 minutes, and a manhunt was launched.
Confusion set in after a university alert initially claimed the suspect was in custody, only for Utah officials to contradict the report soon after and clarify that the shooter was still at large.
President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death two hours after the MAGA influencer was shot.
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of assassinating the 31-year-old, was arrested two days later after his own family tipped off law enforcement.
Here, The Independent looks at key moments surrounding the shooting. All times are local.
Buttigieg: 'We should heed and amplify voice who are helping'
What we know about Charlie Kirk's upcoming memorial service
Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk, will host a public memorial service on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, following the right-wing activist’s fatal shooting in Utah on Wednesday.
“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the organization said in statement.
State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, will be available for the memorial as the team has an away game against the San Francisco 49ers that day.
Erin Keller has the details.
Analysis: The hidden toll of watching the Charlie Kirk shooting video
Annie Margaret writes:
When graphic videos go viral, like the recent fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, it can feel impossible to protect yourself from seeing things you did not consent to see. But there are steps you can take.
Social media platforms are designed to maximize engagement, not protect your peace of mind.
The major platforms have also reduced their content moderation efforts over the past year or so. That means upsetting content can reach you even when you never chose to watch it.
You do not have to watch every piece of content that crosses your screen, however. Protecting your own mental state is not avoidance or denial.
Continue reading...
Trump says George Soros ‘should be in jail’ for supporting progressive causes
President Donald Trump said billionaire George Soros “should be in jail” as he continued to threaten the 95-year-old philanthropist and Democratic mega-donor.
The president has baselessly accused the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and founder of the nonprofit Open Society Foundation of funding protesters and demonstrations against his administration.
“We’re going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people,” Trump said Friday on Fox & Friends as he referenced his demand that Soros be prosecuted for racketeering.
Rhian Lubin reports from New York.
GOP senator calls for 'grace' for those angry at Kirk's death, then 'productive dialogue'
Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on This Week that “we need to have a little grace for those who are angry” and grieving Charlie Kirk’s death.
He added: “As they move past that anger, and they definitely need to move past it, we need to think about productive dialogue.”
The senator also said of political violence: “I think you need to take the word 'radical' and remove right or left. And radical, if coming from any direction, is not good. It's not healthy, and it should be called out.”
Kari Lake blames political violence on 'the other side' during Charlie Kirk vigil
Arizona politician Kari Lake, who currently serves as adviser to the United States Agency for Global Media, is the latest Republican politician to broadly blame the political left for the spike in political violence in recent years, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
“I’m not going to say our side is perfect, but damn it this is coming from the other side,” Lake told the crowd on Sunday at a vigil for the late conservative activist, who was shot and killed earlier this week.
Lake went on to allege that shooting suggest Tyler Robinson had been “brainwashed” during his brief time at a Utah college.
“We sent our kids off to college and they brainwashed them,” Lake continued. “I am making a plea to mothers out there, do not send your children into these indoctrination camps.”
As The Independent has reported, political violence has in fact surged in recent years across the spectrum, though data suggests right-wing political causes are in fact responsible for the most deaths.
Trump shares call for media ‘accountability’ with ‘Charlie Kirk Act’
Donald Trump has shared a video calling for the president to reinstate a Cold War-era media “accountability” law in response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, with a petition calling for its revival gathering more than 5,000 signatures within 13 hours.
Following the 31-year-old Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University and the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, TikTok user Ellie May called for the president to reintroduce the Smith‑Mundt Act, a U.S. law once intended to prevent domestic dissemination of U.S.-backed foreign media, and to give it a new name: the “Charlie Kirk Act.”
May’s video went viral and was shared on the president’s Truth Social account.
Erin Keller reports.
