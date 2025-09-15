Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barron Trump was “very hurt” to learn of Charlie Kirk’s death, and was a big fan of the right-wing activist, his father has said.

Donald Trump’s youngest son had requested to meet with Kirk and was “full of praise” for him afterwards, the president told Fox and Friends.

“So Barron's a very good student,” Trump said Friday. “And Barron came to me and he said, ‘Dad, I'd like to meet somebody that you know, Charlie Kirk… I thought he was going to say, ‘I want to meet, like, King Charles or something.”

The president arranged a lunch meeting for the pair.

“He [Barron] came back and said ‘that guy's great Dad, that guy's great.’ It was cute. He's unbelievable,” Trump said.

Barron Trump was 'very hurt' to learn of Charlie Kirk's death, the president said

“Charlie had a magic over the kids, and large numbers of them, and very diverse; Black, white, I mean, everybody, the young women and boys, and I've never seen anything like it.”

He added: “I'll never forget Baron coming back saying, ‘Dad, that guy's great.’ You know, normally he's not full of praise. Now, he was very hurt when he saw [news of Kirk’s death], but, I mean, everybody was.”

Trump has previously credited Barron with helping him secure the youth vote in the 2024 election after he encouraged his father to make appearances on podcasts of so-called “Manosphere” social media influencers like Joe Rogan, Adin Ross and Theo Von.

The president later dubbed his son “the King of the Internet.”

The fallout from Kirk’s assassination at a college campus in Utah last week continues, with members of the Trump administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Vice President JD Vance, publicly mourning the loss of their friend and colleague.

Vance is hosting ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ from the White House Monday in tribute. The vice president previously described the 31-year-old conservative activist as one of his most committed advocates, and someone who supported his push to become Donald Trump’s running mate.

The show will be aired at 12 p. m. ET on X and Rumble, less than one week after Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University.

Shooting suspect Tyler Robinson is in custody as authorities continue to investigate a potential motive.