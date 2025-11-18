Trump claims US is in golden age as ‘prices are coming down’
- Donald Trump spoke at McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., discussing affordability and claiming the U.S. was in a “golden age”.
- He asserted that prices were falling and reiterated claims about Walmart's Thanksgiving meal deal being 25 percent cheaper, linking it to lower inflation.
- Trump pledged to make American families and small businesses “richer, stronger, more successful, happier” by focusing on affordability.
- During his speech, Trump went on a tangent about the US military's alleged bombing of Iran's nuclear sites in June using B-2 bombers.
- He also recommended McDonald's, suggesting they add more tartar sauce to his favorite Filet-O-Fish sandwich.