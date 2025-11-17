Trump’s message to Republicans could trigger ‘unanimous’ vote to release Epstein files — live updates
House members expected to hold floor vote on whether or not to order Justice Department to release its documents on the pedophile as soon as Tuesday
President Donald Trump has suddenly shifted course and is now calling on House Republicans to vote for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying it is time to “move on” from the issue once and for all.
Trump called Epstein a distraction from his accomplishments in office and said that lawmakers investigating the late pedophile’s alleged ties to a wider network of powerful figures, including himself, “can have whatever they are legally entitled to.” Trump wrote that Republicans must “get BACK ON POINT” and move to other issues, including the economy.
Before Trump’s endorsement, Republicans appeared split on whether to vote for a bill that would compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. But now, some lawmakers are anticipating a unanimous House vote on the issue, The New York Times reports.
The vote could happen as soon as Tuesday.
Prior to the surprise U-turn, the president had branded GOP representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor” and Thomas Massie a “loser” after both signaled they intend to join their Democratic colleagues in securing the publication of the Justice Department’s documents on the late sex offender, compiled during past investigations.
Recap: House vote expected this week
The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on the Epstein files.
Speaker Mike Johnson said he intends to hold the vote this week to “take that weapon of [the Democrats’] hands.”
"Let's just get this done and move it on. There's nothing to hide,” he said on Fox News Sunday.
James C. Reynolds has more on when to expect the vote:
When will the Epstein files be released after Trump’s dramatic U-turn?
Rep. Thomas Massie responds to Trump's reversal on Epstein
Representative Thomas Massie has responded to President Donald Trump’s stunning reversal on the Epstein files.
“He got tired of me winning,” Massie said on Monday, according to Politico.
Lawmakers to host joint press conference with Epstein survivors
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are set to host a press conference with women who survived Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse this week.
The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning near the U.S. Capitol, The Hill reports.
This comes after a group of women who survived Epstein’s abuse released a powerful video urging House Republicans to vote to release the files related to the convicted sex offender.
Georgia police reviewing threats against Marjorie Taylor Greene: report
Police in Rome, Georgia, told Newsweek that they have received assassination threats made against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Rome Police Department is “in receipt of (2) email assassination threats toward MTG and her family,” a spokesperson for the agency told the outlet. The report comes after President Donald Trump said Sunday night he does not believe Greene’s life is in danger.
Greene is locked in a growing feud with Trump, which has been fueled in part by their split over the Epstein files.
On Saturday, Greene said that private security firms had contacted her with warnings over her safety. The next day, she wrote on X that an office building housing one of her construction companies received a pipe bomb threat.
Greene claimed that Trump’s “unwarranted and vicious attacks” could lead to “serious attacks” against her and her family.
Some lawmakers expecting unanimous vote on Epstein
Some lawmakers are expecting a rare unanimous vote on a bill that would compel the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to The New York Times.
While House Democrats have said they would vote to release the files, Republicans initially appeared divided on the issue. But that division could end after President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files last night.
The vote is expected as soon as Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader still considering whether to schedule Epstein vote
Senate Majority Leader John Thune is still considering whether to schedule a vote on a bill demanding the release of the Epstein files, a GOP leadership aide source told CNN.
Two months ago, Thune said he’s encouraging the Justice Department to be as transparent as possible on the Epstein files.
Last night, President Donald Trump said House Republicans should vote to release the Justice Department files on Sunday night.
Moscow hoping for new Trump-Putin talks
The Kremlin said it’s hopeful for another meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.
“We can hardly predict now when these conditions will arise. Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions occurring sooner rather than later,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
“Therefore, as soon as this preparation is completed and the conditions for holding the summit are in place, we hope it will take place,” he added.
Last month, Trump announced plans to meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, but the talks were canceled soon afterward. Trump and Putin previously met in August during a summit in Alaska.
Trump administration to designate Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
President Donald Trump’s State Department intends to designate the Cartel de los Soles as a “foreign terrorist organization,” according to a Sunday press release.
The agency alleges the cartel is led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials. This designation will take effect on November 24, the State Department said.
Trump said Sunday that administration officials “may be having some discussions with Maduro.”
FAA ends flight restrictions after throttling flights amid the government shutdown leaving passengers stranded
The Federal Aviation Administration has ended its flight reduction emergency order, which addressed staffing issues amid the government shutdown.
The order was lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday morning. The shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history, ended last week.
Read the full story from Owen Scott:
FAA ends flight restrictions after throttling flights during shutdown
MAGA world celebrates Trump ending coffee and steak tariffs - that he put in place
Some of President Donald Trump’s MAGA allies are celebrating his decision to slash tariffs on food — levies that he put in place just months ago.
Read more from Brendan Rascius:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments