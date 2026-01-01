Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has pushed back on concerns about his health in a new wide-ranging interview where he talked about his medications, sleep schedule, habits - and why he ignores some doctor’s advice.

Questions about the 79-year-old president’s wellbeing have come after he was photographed with bruised hands - and then with makeup to cover them up - and swollen ankles.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that the bruising came from “frequent handshaking.”

open image in gallery Numerous news reports raised alarms about President Donald Trump’s swollen ankles. The president said that he tried wearing compression socks but they did not stay on for too long. ( Getty Images )

But Trump told The Wall Street Journal, in an interview published Thursday, that the bruising comes from taking a higher dose of aspirin than doctors recommend, and that he has done so for years.

“I’m a little superstitious,” he said. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

The president also said that he applies makeup to his hand after he gets “whacked again by someone” and that “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds.”

Trump is the oldest person to assume the presidency, a job that’s 24/7 and has countless stressors. But the president’s doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said that he is in “exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief.”

Barbabella also said Trump takes aspirin for “cardiac prevention.” But the president takes 325 milligrams daily instead of the common low dose of 81 milligrams.

open image in gallery Trump appeared to fall asleep at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month. But he told the Journal he is sometimes caught blinking by photographers ( Getty Images )

“They’d rather have me take the smaller one,” he said. “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”

The president has also been filmed with his eyes shut during Cabinet meetings and in the Oval Office. Trump said he doesn’t sleep a lot, and usually calls and texts aides at 2 a.m. or later.

“I’ve never been a big sleeper,” he said. And he pushed back on the allegation he dozes off.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to,” he said of his eyes. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

open image in gallery Trump said he applies makeup to his hands after he gets ‘whacked again by someone.’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump is also known to have a diet, heavy in fast food like burgers and French fries. He also does not exercise much outside of golf. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me,” he said.

In addition to aspirin, Trump's doctor reported in April that he takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol, and mometasone cream for a skin condition.

Trump has also given differing statements on what medical scans he has received. In October, he said that he received an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

But it turned out he received a CT scan. An MRI takes more time and is better for reviewing soft tissues.

Trump told the Journal that he regretted undergoing advanced screening because it put his health under additional scrutiny.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” he said. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

Trump's swollen ankles also caused concern this year. The White House later said that the bruising on his hand and swollen ankles shared a common root: chronic venous insufficiency, wherein leg veins become damaged.

Trump said he briefly tried wearing compression socks for the condition but stopped because "I didn’t like them."