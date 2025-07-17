Trump comes clean after questions raised about his swollen ankles and bruised hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House acknowledged President Donald Trump’s bizarre hand bruising and swollen legs — sharing that the commander in chief received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday addressed speculation over the 79-year-old’s mysterious hand bruise that was photographed earlier this week, caked in makeup. Around the same time, photos of Trump’s legs appearing swollen and enlarged also emerged, sparking questions over his health.

During a press briefing, Leavitt said that Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and received a check-up from the White House medical unit. An examination that included diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremities, and venous doppler ultrasounds revealed a diagnosis of “chronic venous insufficiency AB.”

The condition occurs when leg veins become damaged and struggle to send blood back up to the heart, causing blood to pool in your legs and swelling. The fairly common condition usually affects people over the age of 50, but the risk grows as one ages, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and a blood count test and echocardiogram both yielded normal results, Leavitt added.

open image in gallery The White House on Thursday acknowledged President Donald Trump’s mysterious hand bruise and swollen legs. ( Getty/AP )

The press secretary then addressed the much-speculated bruise on the back of Trump’s hand, telling reporters it was a result of “frequent handshaking.”

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the President remains in excellent health,” she said.

Zoomed-in shots of Trump’s hand appeared to be flaking with a layer of makeup – a shade that did not match his skin, plastered over the top – took off online earlier this week.

On part of his hand, buried beneath the concealer, there appeared to be an incision or scar of some kind.

open image in gallery One part of Trump's hand appeared to have a raised scar ( AFP via Getty Images )

It wasn’t the first time the mark on Trump’s hand was a cause of concern. In February, it appeared yellow and bruised, and also covered in makeup, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Leavitt provided a similar response to The Independent on Wednesday over concerns about the bruise, saying, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.

“His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”